Associated British Foods : AB Foods earnings fall 40% on Primark's COVID-19 hit

The group's adjusted earnings per share were 81.1 pence in the year to Sept. 12, down from 137.5 pence reported for the 2018-19 year. ABF said it would not pay a final dividend.

Primark's profit plunged to 362 million pounds from 969 million pounds, reflecting the closure of its stores across Europe during a first wave of coronavirus lockdowns and the impact of the virus on customer demand.

Trading was strong after the stores reopened. But the group warned on Monday a second wave of lockdowns would dent sales by 375 million pounds. Primark does not have an online business.

The group expects Primark's full year 2020-21 sales and profit to be higher than 2019-20 despite the latest COVID-19 restrictions. It forecast a sales decline in the first half but higher sales in the second half.

The group said it will continue to expand retail selling space.

First-half profit at AB Foods' grocery division, whose brands include Kingsmill bread, Twinings tea, Ovaltine and Jordans cereal, rose to 437 million pounds from 381 million pounds.

Sugar profit increased to 100 million pounds from 30 million pounds and ABF forecast further improvement in the current year.

The group said it had completed all practical preparations for the end of Britain's Brexit transition period with the European Union on Dec. 31.

"Contingency plans are in place should our businesses experience some disruption at that time," it said.

Shares in AB Foods, majority owned by the family of CEO George Weston, were down 1.7% at 0809 GMT, extending losses this year to 35%.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Louise Heavens/Jane Merriman)