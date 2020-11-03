Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Associated British Foods Plc    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Associated British Foods : AB Foods earnings fall 40% on Primark's COVID-19 hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:15am EST
Signage is displayed outside a Primark store at the Oxford Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Associated British Foods on Tuesday reported a 40% fall in full-year earnings, with a COVID-19 related hit to profit at its Primark clothing business outweighing increases at its sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients divisions.

The group's adjusted earnings per share were 81.1 pence in the year to Sept. 12, down from 137.5 pence reported for the 2018-19 year. ABF said it would not pay a final dividend.

Primark's profit plunged to 362 million pounds from 969 million pounds, reflecting the closure of its stores across Europe during a first wave of coronavirus lockdowns and the impact of the virus on customer demand.

Trading was strong after the stores reopened. But the group warned on Monday a second wave of lockdowns would dent sales by 375 million pounds. Primark does not have an online business.

The group expects Primark's full year 2020-21 sales and profit to be higher than 2019-20 despite the latest COVID-19 restrictions. It forecast a sales decline in the first half but higher sales in the second half.

The group said it will continue to expand retail selling space.

First-half profit at AB Foods' grocery division, whose brands include Kingsmill bread, Twinings tea, Ovaltine and Jordans cereal, rose to 437 million pounds from 381 million pounds.

Sugar profit increased to 100 million pounds from 30 million pounds and ABF forecast further improvement in the current year.

The group said it had completed all practical preparations for the end of Britain's Brexit transition period with the European Union on Dec. 31.

"Contingency plans are in place should our businesses experience some disruption at that time," it said.

Shares in AB Foods, majority owned by the family of CEO George Weston, were down 1.7% at 0809 GMT, extending losses this year to 35%.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Louise Heavens/Jane Merriman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -0.49% 1694 Delayed Quote.-33.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.9014 Delayed Quote.6.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
03:15aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods earnings fall 40% on Primark's COVID-19 hit
RE
02:39aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods Fiscal Year 2020 Profit Fell on Coronavirus ..
DJ
02:10aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : 2020 Annual Results Announcement
PU
11/02ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner predicts £375 million sales hit from ne..
RE
11/02ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : COVID-19 Update
AQ
11/02ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods Sees GBP375 Million Sales Loss Due to Store ..
DJ
11/02ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : COVID-19 Update
PU
10/29ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : annual earnings release
09/15H&M bounces back from coronavirus slump
RE
09/15H&M bounces back from coronavirus slump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 314 M 18 517 M 18 517 M
Net income 2020 456 M 589 M 589 M
Net Debt 2020 2 330 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 13 585 M 17 519 M 17 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 269,55 GBX
Last Close Price 1 722,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
John George Bason Executive Director & Finance Director
Emma Susan Adamo Non-Executive Director
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-33.72%17 519
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.60%313 429
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.34%75 873
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.43%37 400
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.52%36 142
DANONE S.A-35.32%35 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group