AB Foods on Monday forecast adjusted operating profit for its 2020-21 year, stated before repayment of job retention monies, above last year excluding the benefit of a 53rd week this year. It had previously forecast it to be in line with the previous year's 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion).

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

