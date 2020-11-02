Associated British Foods : Primark-owner sees £375 million loss of sales from lockdowns

It said as of Monday, all Primark stores in Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia are temporarily closed, representing 19% of its total retail selling space.

It said assuming the UK government's intention to close non-essential shops in England for one month from 5 November to 2 December is passed by lawmakers, 57% of its total selling space will be temporarily closed from 5 November.

Primark, which does not have an online operation, had been trading strongly after its stores reopened after lockdown in the spring, achieving record market share in August and early September.

The company said it was implementing operational plans developed to manage the consequences of the latest closures, including reducing operating costs.

It said all orders placed with its suppliers would be honoured.

The recovery it had seen in demand prompted the company to upgrade its forecast for profit for the chain in the year to Sept. 12, which it will publish on Tuesday.

It said adjusted operating profit for Primark would be above its previous range of 300-350 million pounds, down from 913 million pounds the previous year.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)