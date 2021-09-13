Log in
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
Associated British Foods : Primark stores fully stocked despite supply chain disruption -finance chief

09/13/2021 | 04:08am EDT
The retail store Primark in Birmingham, Britain reopens its doors after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

LONDON (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Primark is currently not short of any product in its UK stores, despite supply chain disruption across the country due to a shortage of HGV drivers, the finance chief of its owner said.

Associated British Foods said on Monday, Primark had experienced some delays to the handover of some autumn/winter inventory caused by port and container freight disruptions.

However, finance director John Bason said Primark stores had plenty of stock.

"Is it easy in the supply chain? No...but it's about delays rather than cancellations," he told Reuters.

"All stores got this early autumn stock, we're fully stocked and ready for the season, there will be no shortages."

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2021
