Associated British Foods : Primark stores fully stocked despite supply chain disruption -finance chief

Associated British Foods said on Monday, Primark had experienced some delays to the handover of some autumn/winter inventory caused by port and container freight disruptions.

However, finance director John Bason said Primark stores had plenty of stock.

"Is it easy in the supply chain? No...but it's about delays rather than cancellations," he told Reuters.

"All stores got this early autumn stock, we're fully stocked and ready for the season, there will be no shortages."

