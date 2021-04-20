Associated British Foods : Announcement of 2021 interim results 04/20/2021 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For release 20 April 2021 Associated British Foods plc Interim Results Announcement 24 weeks ended 27 February 2021 1 For release 20 April 2021 ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC RESULTS FOR THE 24 WEEKS ENDED 27 FEBRUARY 2021 Exceptional delivery in food; retail strong when stores open Financial headlines Actual Constant currency • Group revenue £6,313m -17% -18% • Adjusted operating profit £369m -46% -46% • Adjusted profit before tax £319m -50% • Adjusted earnings per share 25.1p -59% • Dividend per share 6.2p • Gross investment £382m • Net cash (before lease liabilities) £705m • Net debt (including lease liabilities) £2,715m • Statutory operating profit £320m -8% • Statutory profit before tax £275m -8% • Basic earnings per share 20.5p -25% Statutory operating profit is stated after exceptional charges and other items shown on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement. Exceptional charges of £25m this year compare to £309m in the last financial half year. George Weston, Chief Executive of Associated British Foods, said: "I am proud of how our people have responded to the many challenges presented by COVID-19. Our food businesses delivered an exceptional increase in adjusted operating profit of 30% and we have provided safe and nutritious food under the most demanding of conditions. With most of the Primark stores closed for more than half the period, the management team demonstrated operational agility in response to the measures employed by governments to tackle the pandemic. Primark sales after store reopenings demonstrate the relevance and appeal of our value-for-money offering. We are excited about welcoming customers back into our stores as the lockdowns ease and are delighted with record sales in England and Wales in the week after reopening on 12 April. With our success in a number of new markets, as wide-ranging as Poland and Florida, we are as convinced as we have ever been in the long-term growth prospects for Primark. Looking ahead, with stores reopening and Primark once again becoming cash generative, our confidence is reflected in our decisions to repay the job retention scheme monies in respect of this financial year and to declare an interim dividend." The group has defined, and outlined the purpose of, its Alternative Performance Measures in note 12. These measures are used within the Financial headlines and in this Interim Results Announcement. INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT For the 24 weeks ended 27 February 2021 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT A year ago the human tragedy of COVID-19 was unfolding on a scale that both shocked and saddened us. None of us could have anticipated the profound global impact on people's lives and livelihoods over this past year. The economic effects of the measures taken by governments to restrict the pandemic were evident in the financial results for our last financial year and in the results for this financial half year. The Board recognises that a group of our scale and significance has responsibilities to many stakeholders. I want to say thank you once again to every employee for their hard work and determination in these difficult times. So many have continued to go beyond the ordinary call of duty and I am proud of the many examples of this that I have seen. Our food businesses worldwide have adapted to working safely in this environment and continued to provide safe, nutritious and affordable food to customers. During this first half, with most stores closed for more than half of the time, the Primark team have demonstrated operational agility in responding to the fast changing and wide range of measures employed by governments to tackle the pandemic. Revenue in Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture and Ingredients was ahead of the first half last year at constant currency. Adjusted operating profit in each of these food businesses was well ahead of both expectations and last year, and in aggregate were an exceptional 30% up on last year. Primark's performance in the first half was materially lower than expected impacted, as outlined above, by extensive store closures and restrictions on trading. We have been very encouraged by Primark's trading when the stores were open. Revenue for the group of £6.3bn was 17% behind last year at actual exchange rates driven by the loss of Retail sales as a consequence of the trading restrictions placed on Primark. Adjusted operating profit of £369m was 46% lower than last year at actual exchange rates as a result of the contribution lost at Primark. Net finance expense was in line with last year, but the adjusted effective tax rate increased substantially to 35% as a result of lower profitability for Primark expected for the full year which will now include the repayment of job retention scheme monies relating to the current financial year. Adjusted earnings per share decreased by 59% to 25.1p per share. The statutory operating profit for the period reduced by 8% to £320m, a much lower reduction than the decline in adjusted operating profit. Statutory operating profit is stated after exceptional items which decreased from a charge £309m last year to £25m this year. To ensure that Primark greets its customers with fresh spring/summer collections in its stores when they reopen this month, exceptional items this year include an inventory charge of £21m which relates to the clearing of some autumn/winter seasonal items in those stores which have been closed since December. The cash outflow for the group in the first half was £860m. We normally have a seasonal outflow in this period for our Sugar businesses in the northern hemisphere and payment was made for Primark orders delayed from last financial year. The major part of the cash outflow, some £650m, is a result of the Primark store closures and relates to both the loss of revenue and the consequent increase in stocks. The group's net cash before lease liabilities of £705m at this half year compared to £801m at the same time last year. The cash outflow as a result of the periods for which Primark's stores were closed over the last year has been substantially offset by higher cash generation by our food businesses, targeted cost control initiatives and the non-payment of dividends for our last financial year. Our balance sheet has been strengthened this half year by a substantial increase since the start of the financial year in the aggregate net assets of the group's defined benefit pension schemes. The aggregate net assets reached £382m at the half year end and the improvement was driven by the main UK pension scheme. We are delighted that our stores in England and Wales delivered record sales in the first week after reopening on 12 April. We welcomed our customers back with our value-for-money offering, exciting new season ranges and a safe store environment. Government job retention schemes To contain the spread of COVID-19 over the past year governments have taken unprecedented measures which have had drastic economic effects on many businesses and their employees. In turn governments have provided economic support for those most affected. Primark has been required to close its stores several times over the past year, with a consequent loss of over £3bn of sales and over £1bn of profit over the past 12 months. We have also seen huge cash outflows with a £650m outflow in the first half of this year alone. During this time we have accessed the job retention schemes offered by the UK and European governments to pay those employees not working while the stores were closed. These schemes have enabled us to preserve all the jobs in Primark's 65,000 workforce. Last financial year we took measures to protect the business and its liquidity which included stopping discretionary spend. All Primark employees saw a reduction in their income either through being placed on a job retention scheme or through voluntary salary reduction. As reported last year, senior management at Primark and at group level elected to take material reductions in their pay, and no bonuses were paid. No dividends were paid to shareholders. We received £98m from job retention schemes in that year. This financial year, we were eligible for a further £79m from job retention schemes in respect of the first half and at the date of this announcement this has reached £121m. Although uncertainty remains, a large proportion of the UK adult population has now been vaccinated and last week we saw the successful reopening of Primark's English and Welsh stores which represent some 40% of our total retail selling space. On the assumption that our English and Welsh stores remain open, Primark will return to cash generation. Accordingly, we do not plan to make any further claims from government job retention schemes for which we would be eligible from this date, and we intend to repay the £121m referred to above. This includes the repayment of £72m to the UK government. 3 Board I am delighted to welcome Dame Heather Rabbatts as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021. Heather brings a wealth of experience having held a number of executive and non-executive roles across local government, infrastructure, media and sports. She was the first woman to join the board of the Football Association. She continues to work in film and sports and is a non-executive director of Kier Group plc. We very much look forward to working with her. Dividends We decided not to declare an interim dividend nor propose a final dividend relating to the last financial year. This was due to the impact of COVID-19 on the group's cash flow driven by the duration and number of Primark store closures. The scale of this was demonstrated by the cash outflow of some £800m experienced in the period from March to May 2020. Uncertainty was particularly acute in April and again in November 2020 when the Board considered the payment of dividends. The degree of uncertainty is now substantially lower than last year due to a large proportion of the UK adult population having been vaccinated and the successful reopening of Primark's English and Welsh stores. In the light of the net cash position before lease liabilities for the group of £705m reported at the half year and our cash flow projections, which demonstrate the substantial headroom available to the group, the Board has decided to declare an interim dividend for this financial year. The dividend per share has been based on the adjusted earnings per share for the first half. The decision to repay the monies received from the job retention schemes has been taken after the half year and so the first half income statement does not include the repayment of the £79m in respect of that period. Therefore, for the purpose of this dividend calculation, a deduction of the repayment amount has been taken into account which on a pro-forma basis would reduce the adjusted earnings per share for the first half from 25.1p to 18.5p. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.2 pence per share (2020: nil, 2019: 12.05 pence per share) totalling £49m. This will be paid on 9 July 2021 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 June 2021. In due course, the Board will consider whether to pay a final dividend determined by the trading of the group in the second half and the outlook at that time. ESG It is our belief that businesses that have a sound culture and balance the interests of their many stakeholders will be both more sustainable and successful than businesses which do not. In addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors, every company has to prioritise and apply most resources to those ESG factors which are of greatest relevance to its businesses. Last month the group held the first in a series of investor events designed to set out our approach to this important topic. This first presentation is available on our website www.abf.co.ukand our second event will be held in the summer with the date to be confirmed in due course. Outlook Following the exceptional performance of our Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture and Ingredients businesses in the first half, we expect a softer performance in the second half. Full year profit at AB Sugar will be ahead of last year and in line with expectation. The profit recovery in Illovo primarily benefited the first half but further recovery in the second half will offset the one-time costs associated with the recommissioning of Vivergo, our bioethanol plant in Hull, UK. Full year profits at Ingredients and Agriculture are expected to be in line with last year with the impact of higher commodity costs affecting the second half. Grocery volumes are expected to be softer in the second half compared to the very strong retail channel sales experienced last year at this time and margins will be impacted by significantly higher US commodity vegetable oil costs. In the first half further peaks of COVID-19 infections led to additional restrictions and store closures for Primark. At the half year, 22% of its selling space was open. With the reopening of stores in England and Wales last week, and expected reopenings in some markets over the coming weeks, we will be trading at the end of April from 68% of our retail selling space, which increases to 79% if stores with restricted trading are included. The reopening dates for France, the Republic of Ireland and the remaining stores in Germany are yet to be confirmed. We will increase our retail selling space with an additional nine stores opening in the second half. We continue to expect the profit for Primark to be somewhat lower than last year. The repayment of the job retention scheme monies will be treated as an expense in adjusted operating profit in the full year. For the full year the recent strengthening of sterling against our major currencies would lead to a translation loss of some £30m and the group's effective tax rate is expected to be 35%. Michael McLintock Chairman 4 CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT COVID-19 In the past twelve months we have lost 30 employees to COVID-19 and we mourn them all. I am proud of how our people have responded to the many challenges presented by the pandemic. We have provided safe and nutritious food under the most demanding of conditions and when permitted to be open, we have safely served millions of customers in our Primark stores. Over the past year Primark stores have been closed for extended periods of time in most markets and our retail operations teams have had to react to changes at short notice. As a business we have faced huge uncertainty and our financial results starkly demonstrate the economic consequences. Primark has accessed the job retention schemes made available by governments in those markets where we operate. These funds provided income for employees while work was not available. Operationally these schemes have been critical in enabling us to preserve the skills and capability within the business and to preserve all the jobs in Primark. Vaccinations are now underway, and progress has been made in many countries in controlling the spread of the virus. However the pandemic is still very much present in many parts of the world and will continue to affect our businesses for some time. We have seen a number of Primark stores reopen since the half year and we now expect to be trading from 68% of our retail selling space at the end of April, which rises to 79% if stores with restricted trading are also included. We are looking forward to the time when all restrictions have been lifted in our markets and all of our Primark stores are open once again. Review of the first half Group revenue of £6.3bn was 18% behind the same period last year at constant currency reflecting the material impact on Retail of the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19. The majority of Primark stores were closed for more than half of this period. The decline in adjusted operating profit was a consequence of this and at £369m was 46% lower than last year. Each of our food businesses: Sugar, Grocery, Agriculture and Ingredients delivered exceptional performances in this first half. In aggregate they delivered an increase in adjusted operating profit of 30%. Sugar continued to deliver a much-improved performance driven in this first half by Illovo. Grocery delivered a strong increase in adjusted operating profit through a combination of successful new product launches and increased volumes through retail sales channels. Twinings Ovaltine is the biggest profit contributor to Grocery and delivered strong growth in this period. Our recent acquisitions have all performed well. Acetum, our Italian premium balsamic vinegar business, Yumi's in Australia and Anthony's Goods in the US are all thriving. Profits at both AB Agri and Ingredients were well ahead of last year. Agriculture delivered growth in its high value markets. AB Mauri experienced increased demand for yeast and bakery ingredients and our joint venture in China with Wilmar International is now operational. ABF Ingredients saw further growth in demand for its nutritional and pharmaceutical products. Our businesses have worked hard to overcome the many challenges presented by COVID-19 over the past year. Throughout this period however, we have maintained a focus on developing plans for the future. Substantial new capital investment projects are underway in many of our businesses and in a difficult environment for opening stores Primark added 0.7m sq ft of retail selling space. Our ambition is now to accelerate the pace of new store openings, particularly in France, Spain, Italy, the US and eastern Europe. With our success over the last year in entering a number of new markets, as wide ranging as Poland and Florida, we are as convinced as we have ever been in the long-term growth prospects for Primark. 5

