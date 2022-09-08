Log in
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
2022-09-08
1349.00 GBX   -7.29%
04:27aShares of Companies With Fracking Interests Rise on Expected Energy Plan
DJ
04:26aBailey sends markets into a panic
MS
03:44aAB Foods Shares Tumble as it Cautions on Primark Margin
DJ
Bailey sends markets into a panic

09/08/2022 | 04:26am EDT
Investors got spooked by comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, which said yesterday that there was not much the central bank could do to stop the looming recession. The FTSE 100 was down by 0.86%.

The index was also hampered by energy stocks, which struggled as oil prices fell on recession fears.

Today, metal prices rose after several producers threatened to disrupt supply, which lifted mining stocks. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 9am.  

Investors are awaiting a rate decision by the European Central Bank due around 1:15pm. It is expected to make a strong move in an attempt to regain control of inflation. The forecast is for a three-quarter point increase in the main refinancing rate, from 0.50 to 1.25%, which would be an unprecedented move. To be precise, forecasts are between 0.50 and 0.75 points higher, with a slight bias towards 0.75.

Among stocks, Associated British Foods fell 8% after it unveiled a lower profit outlook for next year due to inflation.

 

Things to read today:

Europe beats US on Chinese listings for first time (Financial Times)

New Gas Terminals Arrive to Ease Putin’s Grip on Europe (Bloomberg)

Elon Musk Allowed to Amend Twitter Countersuit to Add Whistleblower Claims (WSJ)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 696 M 19 150 M 19 150 M
Net income 2022 974 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Net Debt 2022 1 163 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 11 499 M 13 190 M 13 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 128 000
Free-Float 44,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 455,00 GBX
Average target price 1 958,61 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
John George Bason Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-27.54%13 190
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.79%315 323
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.37%82 234
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY29.06%48 040
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.96%45 868
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.98%45 660