  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Associated British Foods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:23:05 2023-04-25 am EDT
1969.00 GBX   -4.88%
05:14aAB Foods ups interim dividend as profit climbs, revenue up
AN
05:13aBritish Sugar has secured alternate sources of supply but profits will be hit
RE
04:39aWhitbread and ABF open a big week for UK corporate results
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British Sugar has secured alternate sources of supply but profits will be hit

04/25/2023 | 05:13am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Tuesday a UK sugar production shortfall has forced its British Sugar unit to secure costly alternate sources of supply that will significantly impact second half profits at the sugar business.

AB Foods chief executive George Weston meanwhile told Reuters after the group reported first-half results sugar customers will likely see higher prices in the second half as the price of sugar both locally and globally has surged.

Sugar is used in a wide variety of foods so when its price surges, it creates obstacles for policymakers trying to control food inflation.

Last summer and winter, unusually adverse weather harmed Britain's sugar beet crop.

British Sugar, the only UK firm that processes sugar beet into refined sugar, said its output in the 2022/23 season reached just 0.74 million tonnes compared with 1.03 million in the previous season.

Sources told Reuters on Monday the supply shortfall is keeping Britain's sugar prices at record highs and forcing British Sugar to source from local rival Tate & Lyle Sugars, as well as from as far afield as Thailand.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Maytaal Angel


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -5.02% 1966 Delayed Quote.31.35%
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. -1.82% 0.27 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
Financials
Sales 2023 19 457 M 24 228 M 24 228 M
Net income 2023 982 M 1 222 M 1 222 M
Net Debt 2023 2 102 M 2 617 M 2 617 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 16 068 M 20 008 M 20 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2 070,00 GBX
Average target price 2 084,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
Eoin Philip Tonge Finance Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC31.35%20 008
NESTLÉ S.A.7.02%344 061
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.74%97 888
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.64%53 325
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.50%51 464
KRAFT HEINZ-3.76%48 074
