British Sugar scrambling for supplies as shortfall bites -sources

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British Sugar, a unit of
Associated British Foods, is sourcing sugar from rival
Tate & Lyle Sugars as well as from as far afield as Thailand,
traders told Reuters, citing a supply shortfall that is keeping
prices at record levels.
One UK-based trader told Reuters spot market prices for
white sugar, a widely used food staple, remain north of 1,000
euros ($1,104.20) a tonne, creating headwinds for policy-makers
trying to control food price inflation.
The surge has been partly driven by adverse weather that has
prompted British Sugar to lower its sugar production forecast to
0.74 million tonnes for the 2022/23 harvest from 0.9 million
previously.
"There is white sugar heading to the UK from Thailand for
the first time in (my) living memory. Most likely (British
Sugar) are looking at all origins (for supply)," said a second
UK-based sugar trader.
British Sugar and Tate & Lyle Sugars were not immediately
available to comment.
It is highly unusual for British Sugar, the only UK firm
that processes sugar beet into refined sugar, to buy the
sweetener from Tate & Lyle Sugars, but traders said it has
little choice given a worsening global shortfall.
ICE raw sugar futures hit fresh 11-year highs earlier
on Monday as world supplies continue to tighten following a
disappointing 2022/23 harvest in Europe, as well as in top
producers India and Thailand.
