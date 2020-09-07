FTSE 100 bounces on weaker pound as no-deal Brexit fears rise; AB Foods jumps

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
news window)
* Johnson tells EU to agree trade deal by Oct. 15 or 'move
on'
* Primark-owner AB Foods jumps on upbeat forecast
* Healthcare, miners, banks among top boosts to FTSE 100
* FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 adds 1.0%
Sept 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bounced from a near
four-month low on Monday as the pound weakened on growing
prospects of the UK leaving the European Union without a trade
agreement, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped
on issuing a strong forecast.
The export-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.9%, after ending
Friday with its biggest two-day slide in nearly a month
following a tech-led plunge on Wall Street, while the
domestically-focussed FTSE 250 rose for the first time
in three sessions, up 1%.
Britain has set a deadline of Oct. 15 to strike a free-trade
deal with the EU, and if none is agreed both sides should
"accept that and move on," Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say
on Monday.
"The probability of a deal seems to be reducing with state
aid the surprising current sticking point," said Deutsche Bank
strategist Jim Reid.
"This has certainly raised the stakes at a fraught time in
talks. The UK seems to be briefing hard in the media that they
are quite prepared to walk away from talks if no progress is
made."
UK stock markets have rallied since crashing to multi-year
lows in March, propelled by historic global stimulus, but they
have lagged their European and U.S. peers with the domestic
economy on course for its worst recession in three centuries.
Data on Monday showed British house prices hit a record high
in August, adding to signs of a post-lockdown boom in the
country's housing market. Shares of homebuilders
jumped 1.4%.
In company news, Associated British Foods rose 1.5%
after saying trading in its latest quarter exceeded
expectations, while AstraZeneca Plc gained 1.6% as
Australia said it expected to receive its first batches of a
potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the drugmaker in
January.
Trading volumes are expected to remain muted on Monday with
U.S. equity markets closed for a local holiday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)