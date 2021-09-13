FTSE 100 rebounds from worst week since mid-August on financials boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* AB Foods slips on downbeat fourth-quarter Primark sales
* Recruiter SThree jumps on strong annual earnings outlook
* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
Sept 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday,
rebounding from its worst weekly performance since mid-August
helped by gains in economy-linked stocks, while Associated
British Foods slipped to the bottom of the index following an
earnings update.
The blue-chip index climbed 0.5%, after sliding 1.5%
last week on concerns around stalling domestic economic
recovery.
Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose 1%
each, tracking crude prices, while banks jumped
1.3% to provide the biggest boost to the index.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index
advanced 0.3%.
Investor focus is now on U.S. and UK data releases later
this week, including jobs and keenly watched inflation and
retail sales for clues on monetary policy actions ahead of
central bank meetings next week.
"The narrative is clearly moving towards a tapering of asset
purchases sooner rather than later. There appears to be a build
up in anxiety that the continued rise in inflationary pressure
may well be much more persistent than central bankers would have
us believe," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets UK.
"In July both UK and U.S. consumer prices saw a pause as
some base effects dropped out of the headline numbers, and while
there is some expectation that this might continue in August,
this appears to be more of a hope than anything else."
Last week, a Reuters poll forecast that the Bank of England
will raise borrowing costs by end-2022, earlier than previously
thought, and there is a chance it comes even sooner.
Among stocks, Associated British Foods fell 3% after
fourth-quarter sales at its Primark fashion business were lower
than expected.
SThree gained 6.2% after the recruiter forecast
annual earnings "significantly above" current market estimates.
Transport company FirstGroup jumped 3.4% after
saying its first bus passenger volumes reached 65% of
pre-pandemic levels on average in recent weeks.
