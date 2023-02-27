Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Associated British Foods plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-02-24 am EST
1946.50 GBX   -0.15%
02:29aPrimark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook
RE
02:25aAssociated British Foods Flags 20% Sales Growth in Fiscal H1
MT
02:09aPrimark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Primark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook

02/27/2023 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods said on Monday its full 2022-23 year expectations have improved, with adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share now expected to be broadly in line with the previous financial year.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, had previously forecast adjusted operating profit lower than the 1.44 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) made in 2021-22.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -0.15% 1946.5 Delayed Quote.23.51%
All news about ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
02:29aPrimark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook
RE
02:25aAssociated British Foods Flags 20% Sales Growth in Fiscal H1
MT
02:09aPrimark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise But Higher Rate Path Worries..
DJ
02/24Stocks fall after key US inflation gauge picks up
AN
02/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/23UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/22UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21BoA cuts DS Smith; Jefferies likes JTC
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 050 M 22 758 M 22 758 M
Net income 2023 923 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
Net Debt 2023 1 859 M 2 221 M 2 221 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 15 197 M 18 156 M 18 156 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 946,50 GBX
Average target price 1 951,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
John George Bason Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC23.51%18 156
NESTLÉ S.A.1.10%307 657
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.65%89 365
THE HERSHEY COMPANY3.22%48 769
KRAFT HEINZ-2.70%48 522
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.83%47 546