Primark owner AB Foods raises full year outlook

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated
British Foods said on Monday its full 2022-23 year
expectations have improved, with adjusted operating profit and
adjusted earnings per share now expected to be broadly in line
with the previous financial year.
The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture
and ingredients businesses, had previously forecast adjusted
operating profit lower than the 1.44 billion pounds ($1.72
billion) made in 2021-22.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)