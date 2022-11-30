Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Associated British Foods Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:35 2022-11-30 am EST
1579.75 GBX   -0.33%
02:48aPrimark to invest 100 million euros in Spain, to hire 1,000 employees
RE
11/28FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.17% as China Protests Raises Concerns
DJ
11/28Drop in UK Risk Premium Causes Fall in Gilt Yields
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Primark to invest 100 million euros in Spain, to hire 1,000 employees

11/30/2022 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a window display at a Primark store in Liverpool

MADRID (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Primark said on Tuesday it planned to invest 100 million euros ($103.5 million) to open new stores and refurbish existing ones in Spain, its second largest market after Britain.

The clothes retailer, owned by Associated British Foods, will open eight new stores throughout the country, including on the island of Lanzarote and the enclave of Melilla, the company said in a statement.

As part of its expansion plan, the company will add 1,000 new employees over the next two years, it said.

Even though many high-street retailers are struggling due to stiff competition from online-only brands, Primark, with its budget prices, has kept expanding over the past years.

The retailer has said it will hold prices steady despite rising inflation though it cautioned that rising input costs will hit its results in the new financial year.

($1 = 0.9660 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
02:48aPrimark to invest 100 million euros in Spain, to hire 1,000 employees
RE
11/28FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.17% as China Protests Raises Concerns
DJ
11/28Drop in UK Risk Premium Causes Fall in Gilt Yields
DJ
11/27Associated British Foods' Primark To Open Four New Stores Amid $169 Million Investment
MT
11/25Primark to invest 140 million stg in UK stores over next two years
RE
11/21LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from '..
AN
11/18Britain's M&S names former Rentokil exec as interim finance chief
RE
11/18Associated British Foods Appoints New Finance Director
MT
11/18Primark-owner names M&S's Tonge as finance director designate
RE
11/18Associated British Foods plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 638 M 22 315 M 22 315 M
Net income 2023 897 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net Debt 2023 1 842 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 12 476 M 14 937 M 14 937 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 585,00 GBX
Average target price 1 613,89 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
John George Bason Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-21.07%14 937
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.94%330 687
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.39%90 336
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.70%52 873
GENERAL MILLS, INC.23.08%49 222
THE HERSHEY COMPANY20.24%47 708