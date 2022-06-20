Primark to trial Click & Collect, parent AB Foods maintains guidance

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods
maintained its full-year guidance after trading in line with
expectations in its latest quarter and said its Primark fashion
business would launch a UK trial of a Click & Collect service on
children's products.
The group said revenue for its third quarter to May 28
increased by 32%. Sales in its food businesses increased 10%
which reflected price actions to recover input cost inflation
and volume increases in the ingredients business.
All Primark stores traded during the period in contrast to
last year when most stores were closed until the middle of April
due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)