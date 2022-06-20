Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Associated British Foods Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
1615.00 GBX   +1.10%
02:17aPrimark to trial Click & Collect, parent AB Foods maintains guidance
RE
02:14aASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Q3 Trading update
PU
06/09ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Primark to trial Click & Collect, parent AB Foods maintains guidance

06/20/2022 | 02:17am EDT
LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods maintained its full-year guidance after trading in line with expectations in its latest quarter and said its Primark fashion business would launch a UK trial of a Click & Collect service on children's products.

The group said revenue for its third quarter to May 28 increased by 32%. Sales in its food businesses increased 10% which reflected price actions to recover input cost inflation and volume increases in the ingredients business.

All Primark stores traded during the period in contrast to last year when most stores were closed until the middle of April due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 16 537 M 20 188 M 20 188 M
Net income 2022 947 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net Debt 2022 1 177 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 12 712 M 15 519 M 15 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 128 000
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 608,50 GBX
Average target price 1 996,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
John George Bason Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-19.57%15 519
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.35%302 921
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.33%81 375
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.89%43 552
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY14.38%43 503
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.49%42 361