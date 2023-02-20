Advanced search
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/20/2023 | 10:50am EST
Tuesday 21 February 
Antofagasta PLCFull Year Results
BHP Group LtdHalf Year Results
Blancco Technology Group PLCHalf Year Results
Finsbury Food Group PLCHalf Year Results
HSBC Holdings PLCFull Year Results
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCFull Year Results
Petra Diamonds LtdHalf Year Results
Safestore Holdings PLCTrading Statement
Smith & Nephew PLCFull Year Results
Springfield Properties PLCHalf Year Results
Sylvania Platinum LtdHalf Year Results
Trifast PLCTrading Statement
Wednesday 22 February 
Avingtrans PLCHalf Year Results
City of London Investment Group PLCHalf Year Results
Conduit Holdings LtdFull Year Results
Liberty Global PLCFull Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group PLCFull Year Results
Primary Health Properties PLCFull Year Results
Renewables Infrastructure Group LtdFull Year Results
Rio Tinto PLCFull Year Results
Synectics PLCFull Year Results
TBC Bank Group PLCFull Year Results
Transense Technologies PLCHalf Year Results
Thursday 23 February 
Anglo American PLCFull Year Results
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLCTrading Statement
BAE Systems PLCFull Year Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund LtdHalf Year Results
Drax Group PLCFull Year Results
Driver Group PLCFull Year Results
Genus PLCHalf Year Results
Greencoat UK Wind PLCFull Year Results (TBC)
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLCFull Year Results
Hays PLCHalf Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLCFull Year Results
Howden Joinery Group PLCFull Year Results
Macfarlane Group PLCFull Year Results
Made Tech Group PLCHalf Year Results
Mondi PLCFull Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group PLCFull Year Results
Pantheon International PLCHalf Year Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Serco Group PLCFull Year Results
Spectris PLCFull Year Results
Versarien PLCFull Year Results
WPP PLCFull Year Results
Friday 24 February 
ASA International Group PLCTrading Statement
CVS Group PLCHalf Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLCHalf Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group LtdHalf Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SAFull Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLCFull Year Results
Monday 27 February 
Associated British Foods PLCTrading Statement
Bunzl PLCFull Year Results
Centralnic Group PLCFull Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCHalf Year Results
DX Group PLCHalf Year Results
GlobalData PLCFull Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLCFull Year Results
Kosmos Energy LtdFull Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLCFull Year Results
RHI Magnesita NVFull Year Results
Senior PLCFull Year Results
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
