Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Associated British Foods Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABF   GB0006731235

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

(ABF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:11 2022-09-29 am EDT
1250.75 GBX   -2.97%
02:33aUK's Next cuts profit forecast as shoppers feel the squeeze
RE
09/27Pound plunge means even higher prices for UK consumers - McKinsey
RE
09/21UBS Downgrades Associated British Foods to Neutral from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Next cuts profit forecast as shoppers feel the squeeze

09/29/2022 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next cut its profit and sales forecasts on Thursday, saying August trading was below expectations and cost of living pressures were set to rise in the coming months.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said it now expected full price sales in its second half of its financial year to fall 1.5%, and a full year pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($905 million), up 2.1% versus 2021-22.

It previously forecast second-half full price sales growth of 1% and a full year pretax profit of 860 million pounds.

Next said cutting its guidance was a difficult call, given sales in September had improved and the company may see benefits from recent government measures.

The group reported a pretax profit of 401 million pounds for the six months to July, up 16%, with full price sales up 12.4%.

Confidence levels among Britain's consumers sank to a record low this month as they struggle with the accelerating cost of living, even before the government's mini-budget on Friday sowed turmoil in the mortgage market, leading to warnings of a sharp drop in house prices.

Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation that was 9.9% in August and Next's rivals Primark, ASOS and Boohoo have all warned on profit this month.

The government also announced a raft of tax cuts and help on energy costs for both consumers and businesses, but the pound/U.S. dollar exchange rate has fallen to almost parity, raising the price of imports.

($1 = 0.9282 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 1.52% 634 Delayed Quote.-73.48%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 0.94% 1289 Delayed Quote.-35.81%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 7.95% 39.65 Delayed Quote.-67.82%
NEXT PLC 1.02% 5324 Delayed Quote.-34.67%
All news about ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
02:33aUK's Next cuts profit forecast as shoppers feel the squeeze
RE
09/27Pound plunge means even higher prices for UK consumers - McKinsey
RE
09/21UBS Downgrades Associated British Foods to Neutral from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
09/16UK stocks fall as retail sales gloom adds to recession fears
RE
09/16UK retail sales plunge, underlining risk of recession
RE
09/14Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges
RE
09/09PUMP / DUMP #44 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
09/09Barclays Downgrades Associated British Foods to Equalweight from Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
09/08FTSE 100 Closed Higher Despite ECB's Interest-Rate Hike
DJ
09/08FTSE 100 Edges Higher as ECB Decision Nears
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 739 M 18 002 M 18 002 M
Net income 2022 968 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
Net Debt 2022 1 538 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 10 187 M 10 956 M 10 956 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 128 000
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated British Foods Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 289,00 GBX
Average target price 1 671,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Garfield Weston Chief Executive Officer
John George Bason Finance Director & Executive Director
Michael G. McLintock Chairman
Ruth L. Cairnie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wolfhart Gunnar Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC-35.81%10 956
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.57%296 202
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.32%78 917
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.72%46 278
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.45%45 389
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.67%45 305