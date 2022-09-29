UK's Next cuts profit forecast as shoppers feel the squeeze

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer
Next cut its profit and sales forecasts on Thursday,
saying August trading was below expectations and cost of living
pressures were set to rise in the coming months.
Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said it
now expected full price sales in its second half of its
financial year to fall 1.5%, and a full year pretax profit of
840 million pounds ($905 million), up 2.1% versus 2021-22.
It previously forecast second-half full price sales growth
of 1% and a full year pretax profit of 860 million pounds.
Next said cutting its guidance was a difficult call, given
sales in September had improved and the company may see benefits
from recent government measures.
The group reported a pretax profit of 401 million pounds for
the six months to July, up 16%, with full price sales up 12.4%.
Confidence levels among Britain's consumers sank to a record
low this month as they struggle with the accelerating cost of
living, even before the government's mini-budget on Friday sowed
turmoil in the mortgage market, leading to warnings of a sharp
drop in house prices.
Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation that was 9.9%
in August and Next's rivals Primark, ASOS and
Boohoo have all warned on profit this month.
The government also announced a raft of tax cuts and help on
energy costs for both consumers and businesses, but the
pound/U.S. dollar exchange rate has fallen to almost parity,
raising the price of imports.
($1 = 0.9282 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)