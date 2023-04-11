Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Associated Capital Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   US0455281065

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30:36 2023-04-11 am EDT
32.19 USD   +1.75%
AC Reports Preliminary March 31 Book Value of $41.11 to $41.36 Per Share
BU
Associated Capital Group, Inc. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Associated Capital Group's Q4 Earnings Rise, Revenue Decreases
MT
AC Reports Preliminary March 31 Book Value of $41.11 to $41.36 Per Share

04/11/2023 | 09:22am EDT
Associated Capital Group, Inc. (“AC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AC), announced today a preliminary range for its first quarter book value of $41.11 to $41.36 per share. This compares to $40.48 per share at December 31, 2022 and $41.72 per share at March 31, 2022.

Assets under management were $1.80 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.84 billion at March 31, 2022.

AC will be issuing further details on its financial results in May.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital Group, Inc., based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. (“GCIA” f/k/a Gabelli Securities, Inc.). We have also earmarked proprietary capital for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along several core pillars: Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC (“GPEP”), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a “fund-less” sponsor, and Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC (“GPS”), created in December 2015 to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,9x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 695 M 695 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,2x
EV / Sales 2022 34,1x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 11,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas Richard Jamieson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick B. Huvane Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ian McAdams Co-Chief Financial Officer
Mario Joseph Gabelli Executive Chairman
Salvatore F. Sodano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.-24.67%695
BLACKSTONE INC.9.97%57 633
KKR & CO. INC.8.57%43 400
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.01%17 697
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION17.68%14 458
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.0.87%13 315
