  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Associated Capital Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AC   US0455281065

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
38.95 USD   +0.13%
04:54pASSOCIATED CAPITAL : Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Book Value of $40.20 to $40.40 Per Share - Form 8-K
PU
07/20Associated Capital Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Book Value of $40.20 to $40.40 Per Share
BU
06/24ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.(NYSE : AC) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Capital : Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Book Value of $40.20 to $40.40 Per Share - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
Associated Capital Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Book Value of

$40.20 to $40.40 Per Share

Greenwich, CT, July 20, 2022 - Associated Capital Group, Inc. ("AC" or the "Company"), announced today a range of its second quarter preliminary book value of $40.20 to $40.40 per share. This compares to $41.72 at March 31, 2022, $42.48 per share at December 31, 2021 and $42.21 at June 30, 2021.

Assets under management were $1.80 billion at June 30, 2022 as compared to $1.61 billion at June 30, 2021.

Associated Capital will be issuing further details on its financial results in early August.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. ("GCIA" f/k/a Gabelli Securities, Inc.). We have also earmarked proprietary capital for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along three core pillars: Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC ("GPEP"), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a "fund-less" sponsor; the SPAC business (Gabelli special purpose acquisition vehicles), launched in April 2018; and Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC ("GPS"), created to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Disclaimer

Associated Capital Group Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 20:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 20,9 M - -
Net income 2021 59,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 858 M 858 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 27,2x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 11,7%
Managers and Directors
Douglas Richard Jamieson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Schott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mario Joseph Gabelli Executive Chairman
Salvatore F. Sodano Independent Director
Daniel R. Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.-12.28%858
BLACKSTONE INC.-23.51%70 843
KKR & CO. INC.-31.83%30 584
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.45%18 093
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-24.25%12 708
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-38.32%12 459