    AC   US0455281065

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
39.59 USD   +0.20%
05:43pAssociated Capital Reports Preliminary September 30 Book Value of $39.81 to $40.01 Per Share
BU
08/05Associated Capital Group, Inc. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 14, 2015.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Capital Reports Preliminary September 30 Book Value of $39.81 to $40.01 Per Share

10/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Associated Capital Group, Inc. (“AC” or the “Company”), announced today a range of its September 30 preliminary book value of $39.81 to $40.01 per share. This compares to $40.30 at June 30, 2022, $42.48 per share at December 31, 2021 and $42.24 at September 30, 2021.

Assets under management were $1.75 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to $1.68 billion at September 30, 2021.

Associated Capital will be issuing further details on its financial results in early November.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.

Associated Capital, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. (“GCIA” f/k/a Gabelli Securities, Inc.). We have also earmarked proprietary capital for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along three core pillars: Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC (“GPEP”), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a “fund-less” sponsor; the SPAC business (Gabelli special purpose acquisition vehicles), launched in April 2018; and Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC (“GPS”), created to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,9 M - -
Net income 2021 59,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 870 M 870 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 27,2x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 11,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas Richard Jamieson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick B. Huvane Co-Chief Financial Officer
Ian McAdams Co-Chief Financial Officer
Mario Joseph Gabelli Executive Chairman
Salvatore F. Sodano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.-8.12%870
BLACKSTONE INC.-33.89%60 561
KKR & CO. INC.-38.90%39 140
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-26.96%14 582
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-33.68%11 069
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-22.68%11 026