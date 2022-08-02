Associated Industries China : As request by TWSE to announce AG neovo's recent financial information due to abnormal stock exchange in TWSE market.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02 2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information. 3.Financial and business information: AG neovo Consolidated financial data as below:(NTD:Millions) Period 2022/06 2021/06 2022Q1 2021Q1 2021Q2~2022Q1 Item (per book)(compared%) (per book)(compared%) (per book) Revenue 66.71 3.73% 146.59 11.80% 647.73 Profit before tax 0.39 -95.25% -2.55 -15.56% 26.50 Profit 0.26 -96.57% -3.17 -18.30% 18.96 EPS(NTD) 0.01 -93.33% -0.06 -25.00% 0.39 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None