Associated Industries China : As request by TWSE to announce AG neovo's recent financial information due to abnormal stock exchange in TWSE market.
08/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Provided by: Associated Industries China, Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/08/02
Time of announcement
14:35:53
Subject
As request by TWSE to announce AG neovo's recent financial
information due to abnormal stock exchange in TWSE market.
Date of events
2022/08/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
AG neovo Consolidated financial data as below:(NTD:Millions)
Period 2022/06 2021/06 2022Q1 2021Q1 2021Q2~2022Q1
Item (per book)(compared%) (per book)(compared%) (per book)
Revenue 66.71 3.73% 146.59 11.80% 647.73
Profit before tax 0.39 -95.25% -2.55 -15.56% 26.50
Profit 0.26 -96.57% -3.17 -18.30% 18.96
EPS(NTD) 0.01 -93.33% -0.06 -25.00% 0.39
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
