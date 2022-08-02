Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Associated Industries China, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    9912   TW0009912006

ASSOCIATED INDUSTRIES CHINA, INC.

(9912)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
11.90 TWD   +9.68%
02:40aASSOCIATED INDUSTRIES CHINA : As request by TWSE to announce AG neovo's recent financial information due to abnormal stock exchange in TWSE market.
PU
06/27ASSOCIATED INDUSTRIES CHINA : AG Neovo will hold the Investor Conference.
PU
05/13Associated Industries China, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Associated Industries China : As request by TWSE to announce AG neovo's recent financial information due to abnormal stock exchange in TWSE market.

08/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Associated Industries China, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 14:35:53
Subject 
 As request by TWSE to announce AG neovo's recent financial
information due to abnormal stock exchange in TWSE market.
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/02
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TWSE to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
AG neovo Consolidated financial data as below:(NTD:Millions)
Period               2022/06 2021/06     2022Q1  2021Q1     2021Q2~2022Q1
Item            (per book)(compared%) (per book)(compared%)  (per book)
Revenue             66.71      3.73%    146.59    11.80%       647.73
Profit before tax    0.39    -95.25%     -2.55   -15.56%        26.50
Profit               0.26    -96.57%     -3.17   -18.30%        18.96
EPS(NTD)             0.01    -93.33%     -0.06   -25.00%         0.39
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

AG Neovo - Associated Industries China Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
