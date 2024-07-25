Associated Motor Finance : Errata to Interim Financial Statements as at 30th June 2024
July 25, 2024 at 05:26 am EDT
Annexture 1
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Cash flow from operating activities
Net profit/(loss)before taxation
Adjustments for;
Depreciation of property and equipment and amortisation of right of use assets and intangible assets
Profit on disposals of property and equipment
Provision for bad and doubtful debts
Provision for gratuity
Interest on borrowing
Dividend receipt
Loans and advances written off
Operating profit before working capital changes
(Increase)/ decrease in financial investments (Increase)/decrease in loans and advances (Increase) / decrease in ROU Asset (Increase)/ decrease in other assets Increase/(decrease) in public deposits Increase/ (decrease) in trade and other payables
Cash generated from operations
Income Tax paid
Retirement benefits liabilities paid
Interest paid
Net cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from investment activities
Dividends received
Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets & ROU Asset Proceeds from disposal of Property and Equipment
Net cash flow from investing activities
Cash flow from Financing activities
Proceeds on borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Net Cash Inflow/(Outflow) from Financing Activities
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the year
Cash and Cash Equivalents Comprises
Cash and bank balances
Bank overdraft
Cash & Cash Equivalent at the end of the year
For the Period ended
For the Period ended
30th June 2024
30th June 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Rs.
Rs.
192,168,522
91,800,505
19,344,036
19,420,138
(1,709,384)
(294,803)
167,793,740
130,082,608
7,500,000
12,000,000
46,197,269
-
(196,080)
-
(23,260,034)
-
407,838,069
253,008,449
(220,565,054)
(1,117,351,262)
(486,253,666)
(735,598,492)
(91,777,214)
-
(2,359,979)
(5,255,435)
306,707,407
1,196,255,236
155,931,458
2,155,183
(338,317,048)
(659,794,770)
69,521,020
(406,786,321)
(41,618,044)
(64,598,120)
(5,086,500)
(1,725,000)
(118,000)
-
22,698,476
(473,109,441)
196,080
-
(10,865,875)
(2,349,652)
-
-
(10,669,795)
(2,349,652)
596,847,672
--
596,847,672
12,028,681 121,388,579
192,969,203 133,166,692
204,997,883 254,555,270
204,997,883 278,260,750
(23,705,480)
204,997,883 254,555,270
05
Associated Motor Finance Company PLC (AMF) is a Sri Lanka-based financial company. The principal activities of the Company are acceptance of public deposits, leasing and hire purchase, Islamic finance, real estate trading, import and trading of private, and commercial vehicles by offering various financing solutions. The Company caters to clientele across different market segments with a branch network, as well as its dealer network. The Company's diverse portfolio of financial products and services include leasing and hire purchase, mortgage loans, personal loans, time and savings deposits, Islamic finance, real estate, and import and trading. It offers unmatched leasing / hire purchase / vehicle loan facilities for registered /unregistered vehicles. It provides short-term loans to business entities and entrepreneurs. Its digital services include Sampath PayEasy, Dialog EZ Cash, eZ Cash Mobile App, Pay with FriMi, Mobitel mCash, and Pay Online.