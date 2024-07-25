Annexture 1

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Cash flow from operating activities

Net profit/(loss)before taxation

Adjustments for;

Depreciation of property and equipment and amortisation of right of use assets and intangible assets

Profit on disposals of property and equipment

Provision for bad and doubtful debts

Provision for gratuity

Interest on borrowing

Dividend receipt

Loans and advances written off

Operating profit before working capital changes

(Increase)/ decrease in financial investments (Increase)/decrease in loans and advances (Increase) / decrease in ROU Asset (Increase)/ decrease in other assets Increase/(decrease) in public deposits Increase/ (decrease) in trade and other payables

Cash generated from operations

Income Tax paid

Retirement benefits liabilities paid

Interest paid

Net cash flow from operating activities

Cash flow from investment activities

Dividends received

Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets & ROU Asset Proceeds from disposal of Property and Equipment

Net cash flow from investing activities

Cash flow from Financing activities

Proceeds on borrowings

Repayment of borrowings

Net Cash Inflow/(Outflow) from Financing Activities

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the year

Cash and Cash Equivalents Comprises

Cash and bank balances

Bank overdraft

Cash & Cash Equivalent at the end of the year