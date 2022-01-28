Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Associated Motor Finance Company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMF.N0000   LK0387N00007

ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC

(AMF.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Associated Motor Finance : Interim Financial Report as at 31-12-2021

01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Period ended 31st December 2021

No. 89, Hyde Park Corner

Colombo 02

Tel: 011 2687158, Fax: 011 2688760

E-mail : info@amf.lk, Web : www.amf.lk

ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended 31st December

Nine months ended 31st December

2021 **

2020 *

Changes

2021 **

2020 *

Changes

Unaudited

Unaudited

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Interest Income

552,970,613

279,990,220

97

1,618,798,015

863,325,482

88

Less : Interest Expenses

(380,104,277)

(167,365,707)

127

(1,161,234,775)

(549,381,651)

111

Net Interest Income

172,866,337

112,624,513

53

457,563,240

313,943,831

46

Fee and commission income

24,661,731

5,166,805

377

53,479,518

17,390,604

208

Net trading income/(expense)

53,965,167

-

100

66,715,377

-

100

Other operating income (net)

52,194,357

3,454,386

1,411

134,576,675

14,321,511

840

Total operating income

303,687,592

121,245,704

150

712,334,809

345,655,946

106

Less : Impairment charges on financial assets & other losses

115,775,798

(88,176,396)

(231)

149,198,981

(121,707,825)

(223)

Net operating income

419,463,390

33,069,308

1,168

861,533,790

223,948,121

285

Less : Operating Expenses

Personnel Expenses

(122,968,166)

(57,768,669)

113

(374,904,831)

(171,694,454)

118

Depreciation of property, equipment & amortisation of Right of

Use Assets

(18,519,966)

(7,760,715)

139

(56,646,670)

(25,417,032)

123

Amortisation of intangible assets

(1,318,245)

(126,482)

942

(4,063,560)

(416,794)

875

Other operating expenses

(76,491,755)

(18,422,431)

315

(224,918,851)

(57,454,820)

291

Profit before taxes on financial services

200,165,258

(51,008,989)

(492)

200,999,877

(31,034,979)

(748)

Less : Tax on financial services

(27,717,719)

(2,368,465)

1,070

(58,011,155)

(21,539,609)

169

Profit before taxation

172,447,539

(53,377,454)

(423)

142,988,722

(52,574,588)

372

Less : Income tax (expense)/reversals

-

-

100

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the period

172,447,539

(53,377,454)

(423)

142,988,722

(52,574,588)

372

Other comprehensive income / (expense), net of tax

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Financial assets measured at Fair Value through Other

Comprehensive Income

Net change in fair value during the period

2,083,133

-

100

7,319,786

-

100

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income /(expense) for the period, net

of taxes

2,083,133

-

100

7,319,786

-

100

Total comprehensive income for the period

174,530,672

(53,377,454)

(427)

150,308,508

(52,574,588)

(386)

Earnings per share (Rs.)

1.65

(0.68)

1.37

(0.67)

The above figures are subject to audit and appropriations.

*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.

**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.

02

ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

(Unaudited) **

(Audited) *

Rs.

Rs.

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

371,465,754

343,839,692

Financial assets - amortised cost

3,800,850,393

1,443,658,412

Financial assets - measured at fair value through profit or loss

878,294,056

-

Financial assets at amortized cost / loans and lease receivables

8,211,009,847

2,916,037,443

Financial assets - measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

30,109,637

1,165,929

Inventories

39,174,819

10,499,785

Investment properties

88,850,000

88,850,000

Other assets

171,593,129

62,722,623

Current tax assets

55,412,772

51,337,331

Property, Equipment and Right of Use Assets

1,076,665,851

75,568,362

Intangible assets

8,880,474

2,063,182

Deferred tax assets

200,622,928

336,074,043

Good will

385,244,360

-

Investment in subsidiary

-

1,160,387,961

Total Assets

15,318,174,019

6,492,204,764

LIABILITIES

Due to banks and financial institutions

1,215,019,629

1,055,618,793

Deposits from customers

11,138,686,228

4,058,791,023

Trade and other payables

371,550,731

104,406,724

Retirement Benefit Obligations

52,489,194

44,378,622

Total Liabilities

12,777,745,782

5,263,195,162

EQUITY

Stated capital

611,273,941

56,086,280

Revenue Reserves

1,831,195,349

1,082,284,161

Other Reserves

97,958,947

90,639,161

Total equity

2,540,428,236

1,229,009,602

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

15,318,174,019

6,492,204,764

Net Asset value per Share (Rs.)

22.42

219.14

The above figures are subject to the audit and appropriations.

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007.

*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.

**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.

Sgd.

T. M. A. Sallay

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board.

Sgd.

Sgd.

J. P. I. S. Dayawansa

A. S. Dayawansa

Executive Director

Executive Director

26th January 2022

03

ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated Capital

Capital

General

Statutory

Fair Value

reserves

reserves

Retained Earnings

Total

Reserve Fund

Reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April 2020

56,086,280

17,930

1,029,052

88,613,706

978,472

1,085,595,353

1,232,320,793

Net Profit/ (Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(52,574,588)

(52,574,588)

Balance as at 31st December 2020 *

56,086,280

17,930

1,029,052

88,613,706

978,472

1,033,020,765

1,179,746,205

Balance as at 01st April 2021

56,086,280

17,930

1,029,052

88,613,707

978,472

1,082,284,161

1,229,009,602

Issue of new shares due to the amalgamation

with Arpico Finance Co PLC

55,008,696

-

-

-

-

-

55,008,696

Adjustment due to amalgamation

-

-

-

-

-

605,922,465

605,922,465

Net Profit /(Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

142,988,722

142,988,722

Rights Issue of ordinary shares

500,178,965

-

-

-

-

-

500,178,965

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

-

-

7,319,786

-

7,319,786

Balance as at 31st December 2021 **

611,273,941

17,930

1,029,052

88,613,707

8,298,258

1,831,195,348

2,540,428,236

*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.

**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.

04

ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

For the Period

For the Period

ended 31st

ended 31st

December 2021

**

December 2020 *

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Rs.Rs.

Cash flow from operating activities

Net profit/(loss)before taxation

Adjustments for;

Depreciation of property and equipment and amortisation of right of use assets and intangible assets

(Profit)/loss on disposals of Property and Equipment Provision for bad and doubtful debts

Provision for gratuity

Interest on borrowing

Dividend receipt

Operating profit before working capital changes

(Increase)/ decrease in financial investments (Increase)/decrease in loans and advances (Increase)/ decrease in other assets & tax assets (Increase) / decrease in inventories Increase/(decrease) in public deposits Increase/ (decrease) in trade and other payables

Cash generated from operations

Income Tax paid

Retirement benefits liabilities paid

Interest paid

Net cash flow from operating activities

Cash flow from investment activities

142,988,722 (52,574,588)

60,710,230 25,833,826

1,404,364 (745,463)

(149,198,981) 80,988,738

4,500,000-

131,179,835 120,420,026

(1,318,493) (137,600)

190,265,679 173,784,939

(610,086,852) (32,947,472)

2,047,649,552 1,081,412,815

(11,309,269) 1,849,383

(28,431,771) 16,939,461

(772,850,608) (448,936,398)

47,440,112 (310,898,422)

672,411,164 307,419,367

862,676,842 481,204,306

  • 55,479
    (5,615,328) (101,250)

(144,885,967) (120,420,026)

712,175,548 360,738,509

Dividends received

1,318,493

137,600

Purchase of property, intangible assets, plant and equipment

(25,964,938)

(1,741,143)

Proceeds from disposal of Property and Equipment

-

2,325,013

Net cash flow from investing activities

(24,646,446)

721,470

Cash flow from Financing activities

Proceeds on borrowings

50,000,000

482,000,000

Repayment of borrowings

(1,665,233,855)

(612,118,556)

Proceed from cash Right Issue

500,178,965

-

Net Cash Inflow/(Outflow) from Financing Activities

(1,115,054,890)

(130,118,556)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(427,525,789)

231,341,425

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

770,078,055

260,351,158

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

342,552,266

491,692,584

Cash and Cash Equivalents Comprises

Cash and bank balances

371,465,754

491,692,584

Bank overdraft

(28,913,488)

-

Cash & Cash Equivalent at the end of the period

342,552,266

491,692,584

*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.

**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.

05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Associated Motor Finance Company plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC
2021Associated Motor Finance Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
2021Associated Motor Finance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2021Associated Motor Finance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
2021Associated Motor Finance Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter End..
CI
2020Associated Motor Finance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
2020Associated Motor Finance Company plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2020Associated Motor Finance Company PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
2020Associated Motor Finance Company PLC Appoints Ranil Wijegunawardane as an Independent N..
CI
2020Associated Motor Finance Company PLC Appoints Tauchira Gooneratne Kandamby as an Indepe..
CI
2020Associated Motor Finance Company PLC Announces Resignation of Lalith Chatrapani Warnaku..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 017 M 5,01 M 5,01 M
Net income 2021 5,53 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2021 1 373 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 302x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 507 M 7,44 M 7,43 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 8,35%
Chart ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Associated Motor Finance Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
T. M. A. Sallay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anusha Prasangika Assistant General Manager-Finance
K.D.U.S Nanayakkara Chairman
Vajira Panditharathne Assistant General Manager-Recovery & Operations
Ranil Wijegunawardane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC-2.21%7
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%14 471
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.2.81%7 276
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.67%4 175
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-1.71%4 034
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.19%3 671