Associated Motor Finance : Interim Financial Report as at 31-12-2021
01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Period ended 31st December 2021
No. 89, Hyde Park Corner
Colombo 02
Tel: 011 2687158, Fax: 011 2688760
E-mail : info@amf.lk, Web : www.amf.lk
ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended 31st December
Nine months ended 31st December
2021 **
2020 *
Changes
2021 **
2020 *
Changes
Unaudited
Unaudited
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Interest Income
552,970,613
279,990,220
97
1,618,798,015
863,325,482
88
Less : Interest Expenses
(380,104,277)
(167,365,707)
127
(1,161,234,775)
(549,381,651)
111
Net Interest Income
172,866,337
112,624,513
53
457,563,240
313,943,831
46
Fee and commission income
24,661,731
5,166,805
377
53,479,518
17,390,604
208
Net trading income/(expense)
53,965,167
-
100
66,715,377
-
100
Other operating income (net)
52,194,357
3,454,386
1,411
134,576,675
14,321,511
840
Total operating income
303,687,592
121,245,704
150
712,334,809
345,655,946
106
Less : Impairment charges on financial assets & other losses
115,775,798
(88,176,396)
(231)
149,198,981
(121,707,825)
(223)
Net operating income
419,463,390
33,069,308
1,168
861,533,790
223,948,121
285
Less : Operating Expenses
Personnel Expenses
(122,968,166)
(57,768,669)
113
(374,904,831)
(171,694,454)
118
Depreciation of property, equipment & amortisation of Right of
Use Assets
(18,519,966)
(7,760,715)
139
(56,646,670)
(25,417,032)
123
Amortisation of intangible assets
(1,318,245)
(126,482)
942
(4,063,560)
(416,794)
875
Other operating expenses
(76,491,755)
(18,422,431)
315
(224,918,851)
(57,454,820)
291
Profit before taxes on financial services
200,165,258
(51,008,989)
(492)
200,999,877
(31,034,979)
(748)
Less : Tax on financial services
(27,717,719)
(2,368,465)
1,070
(58,011,155)
(21,539,609)
169
Profit before taxation
172,447,539
(53,377,454)
(423)
142,988,722
(52,574,588)
372
Less : Income tax (expense)/reversals
-
-
100
-
-
Profit/(Loss) for the period
172,447,539
(53,377,454)
(423)
142,988,722
(52,574,588)
372
Other comprehensive income / (expense), net of tax
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Financial assets measured at Fair Value through Other
Comprehensive Income
Net change in fair value during the period
2,083,133
-
100
7,319,786
-
100
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income /(expense) for the period, net
of taxes
2,083,133
-
100
7,319,786
-
100
Total comprehensive income for the period
174,530,672
(53,377,454)
(427)
150,308,508
(52,574,588)
(386)
Earnings per share (Rs.)
1.65
(0.68)
1.37
(0.67)
The above figures are subject to audit and appropriations.
*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.
**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.
02
ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
(Unaudited) **
(Audited) *
Rs.
Rs.
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
371,465,754
343,839,692
Financial assets - amortised cost
3,800,850,393
1,443,658,412
Financial assets - measured at fair value through profit or loss
878,294,056
-
Financial assets at amortized cost / loans and lease receivables
8,211,009,847
2,916,037,443
Financial assets - measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
30,109,637
1,165,929
Inventories
39,174,819
10,499,785
Investment properties
88,850,000
88,850,000
Other assets
171,593,129
62,722,623
Current tax assets
55,412,772
51,337,331
Property, Equipment and Right of Use Assets
1,076,665,851
75,568,362
Intangible assets
8,880,474
2,063,182
Deferred tax assets
200,622,928
336,074,043
Good will
385,244,360
-
Investment in subsidiary
-
1,160,387,961
Total Assets
15,318,174,019
6,492,204,764
LIABILITIES
Due to banks and financial institutions
1,215,019,629
1,055,618,793
Deposits from customers
11,138,686,228
4,058,791,023
Trade and other payables
371,550,731
104,406,724
Retirement Benefit Obligations
52,489,194
44,378,622
Total Liabilities
12,777,745,782
5,263,195,162
EQUITY
Stated capital
611,273,941
56,086,280
Revenue Reserves
1,831,195,349
1,082,284,161
Other Reserves
97,958,947
90,639,161
Total equity
2,540,428,236
1,229,009,602
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
15,318,174,019
6,492,204,764
Net Asset value per Share (Rs.)
22.42
219.14
The above figures are subject to the audit and appropriations.
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007.
*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.
**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.
Sgd.
T. M. A. Sallay
Chief Executive Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board.
Sgd.
Sgd.
J. P. I. S. Dayawansa
A. S. Dayawansa
Executive Director
Executive Director
26th January 2022
03
ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated Capital
Capital
General
Statutory
Fair Value
reserves
reserves
Retained Earnings
Total
Reserve Fund
Reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01st April 2020
56,086,280
17,930
1,029,052
88,613,706
978,472
1,085,595,353
1,232,320,793
Net Profit/ (Loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(52,574,588)
(52,574,588)
Balance as at 31st December 2020 *
56,086,280
17,930
1,029,052
88,613,706
978,472
1,033,020,765
1,179,746,205
Balance as at 01st April 2021
56,086,280
17,930
1,029,052
88,613,707
978,472
1,082,284,161
1,229,009,602
Issue of new shares due to the amalgamation
with Arpico Finance Co PLC
55,008,696
-
-
-
-
-
55,008,696
Adjustment due to amalgamation
-
-
-
-
-
605,922,465
605,922,465
Net Profit /(Loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
142,988,722
142,988,722
Rights Issue of ordinary shares
500,178,965
-
-
-
-
-
500,178,965
Other comprehensive income net of tax
-
-
-
-
7,319,786
-
7,319,786
Balance as at 31st December 2021 **
611,273,941
17,930
1,029,052
88,613,707
8,298,258
1,831,195,348
2,540,428,236
*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.
**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.
04
ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
For the Period
For the Period
ended 31st
ended 31st
December 2021
**
December 2020 *
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Rs.Rs.
Cash flow from operating activities
Net profit/(loss)before taxation
Adjustments for;
Depreciation of property and equipment and amortisation of right of use assets and intangible assets
(Profit)/loss on disposals of Property and Equipment Provision for bad and doubtful debts
Provision for gratuity
Interest on borrowing
Dividend receipt
Operating profit before working capital changes
(Increase)/ decrease in financial investments (Increase)/decrease in loans and advances (Increase)/ decrease in other assets & tax assets (Increase) / decrease in inventories Increase/(decrease) in public deposits Increase/ (decrease) in trade and other payables
Cash generated from operations
Income Tax paid
Retirement benefits liabilities paid
Interest paid
Net cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from investment activities
142,988,722 (52,574,588)
60,710,230 25,833,826
1,404,364 (745,463)
(149,198,981) 80,988,738
4,500,000-
131,179,835 120,420,026
(1,318,493) (137,600)
190,265,679 173,784,939
(610,086,852) (32,947,472)
2,047,649,552 1,081,412,815
(11,309,269) 1,849,383
(28,431,771) 16,939,461
(772,850,608) (448,936,398)
47,440,112 (310,898,422)
672,411,164 307,419,367
862,676,842 481,204,306
55,479
(5,615,328) (101,250)
(144,885,967) (120,420,026)
712,175,548 360,738,509
Dividends received
1,318,493
137,600
Purchase of property, intangible assets, plant and equipment
(25,964,938)
(1,741,143)
Proceeds from disposal of Property and Equipment
-
2,325,013
Net cash flow from investing activities
(24,646,446)
721,470
Cash flow from Financing activities
Proceeds on borrowings
50,000,000
482,000,000
Repayment of borrowings
(1,665,233,855)
(612,118,556)
Proceed from cash Right Issue
500,178,965
-
Net Cash Inflow/(Outflow) from Financing Activities
(1,115,054,890)
(130,118,556)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(427,525,789)
231,341,425
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
770,078,055
260,351,158
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
342,552,266
491,692,584
Cash and Cash Equivalents Comprises
Cash and bank balances
371,465,754
491,692,584
Bank overdraft
(28,913,488)
-
Cash & Cash Equivalent at the end of the period
342,552,266
491,692,584
*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.
**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.
05
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Associated Motor Finance Company plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:03 UTC.