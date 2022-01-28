Associated Motor Finance : Interim Financial Report as at 31-12-2021

**Associated Motor Finance Company PLC was amalgamated with its subsidiary -Arpico Finance Company PLC (AFC) on 1st April 2021 and with effect from that day AFC ceased to exit and Associated Motor Finance Company PLC continues as the remaining entity . Figures shown as at 31st December 2021 are the results of the amalgamated company.

*Figures shown are the results of Associated Motor Finance Company PLC only.

The above figures are subject to audit and appropriations.

ASSOCIATED MOTOR FINANCE COMPANY PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31.12.2021 31.03.2021 (Unaudited) ** (Audited) * Rs. Rs. ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 371,465,754 343,839,692 Financial assets - amortised cost 3,800,850,393 1,443,658,412 Financial assets - measured at fair value through profit or loss 878,294,056 - Financial assets at amortized cost / loans and lease receivables 8,211,009,847 2,916,037,443 Financial assets - measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 30,109,637 1,165,929 Inventories 39,174,819 10,499,785 Investment properties 88,850,000 88,850,000 Other assets 171,593,129 62,722,623 Current tax assets 55,412,772 51,337,331 Property, Equipment and Right of Use Assets 1,076,665,851 75,568,362 Intangible assets 8,880,474 2,063,182 Deferred tax assets 200,622,928 336,074,043 Good will 385,244,360 - Investment in subsidiary - 1,160,387,961 Total Assets 15,318,174,019 6,492,204,764 LIABILITIES Due to banks and financial institutions 1,215,019,629 1,055,618,793 Deposits from customers 11,138,686,228 4,058,791,023 Trade and other payables 371,550,731 104,406,724 Retirement Benefit Obligations 52,489,194 44,378,622 Total Liabilities 12,777,745,782 5,263,195,162 EQUITY Stated capital 611,273,941 56,086,280 Revenue Reserves 1,831,195,349 1,082,284,161 Other Reserves 97,958,947 90,639,161 Total equity 2,540,428,236 1,229,009,602 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 15,318,174,019 6,492,204,764 Net Asset value per Share (Rs.) 22.42 219.14 The above figures are subject to the audit and appropriations.

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No 7 of 2007.

Sgd.

T. M. A. Sallay

Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Approved and signed for and on behalf of the board.