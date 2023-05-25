Advanced search
    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:23:39 2023-05-25 am EDT
48.96 GBX   -1.17%
05:02aAssura : AR23 web interactiveFINAL
PU
04:24aNumis starts Tristel with 'add'
AN
05/23Assura swings to annual loss after valuation movement; outlook hopeful
AN
Assura : AR23 web interactiveFINAL

05/25/2023 | 05:02am EDT
Long-term

performance

Assura plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Assura plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

Additional information

CONTENTS

MORE INFORMATION

Strategic report

  1. Who we are
  2. Long-term performance
    • for our customers
    • for our people
    • for our communities
    • drives our sustainable future
  1. Highlights
  1. Timeline
  1. At a glance
  2. Investment case
  3. Chairman's statement
  1. s172 statement
  2. CEO statement
  1. Spotlight on sustainability
  2. CFO review
  1. Our market
  1. Our business model
  1. Our strategy
  1. Our key performance indicators
  1. Our impact
  1. Our environmental impact
  1. Task force on climate-related financial disclosures
  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Compliance statements

Governance

80 Chairman's introduction to governance

  1. Our governance framework
  2. Board of Directors

88 Key Board activities

  1. Q&A with Louise Fowler
  2. Nominations Committee Report
  1. Audit Committee Report
  1. ESG Committee Report
  2. Directors' Remuneration Report
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Directors' Responsibility Statement

Financial statements

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Consolidated income statement
  1. Consolidated balance sheet
  2. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  1. Consolidated cash flow statement
  2. Notes to the accounts
  1. Company financial statements

Additional information

  1. Appendices
  1. Glossary
  1. Corporate information

This report forms part of our year end reporting suite.

Our website includes our year end results presentation, sustainability disclosures and investor fact sheet.

We have also published our Net Zero Carbon Pathway.

Assura plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

Additional information

1

Who we are

We are a listed UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") specialising in the development of, investment in and management of, a portfolio of primary

Our purpose

We BUILD for Health

care, community, diagnostic and treatment buildings across the UK.

B

Build better futures for people and places

U

Unlock the power of design and innovation

I

Invest in skills and inspire new ways of working

L

Lead for a sustainable future

D

Deliver lasting impact with communities

Assura plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

Additional information

2

Long-term performance

for our customers

We're creating capacity whether that's at an existing site or a brand-new development. We're making sure the spaces where

our customers work and patients visit are sustainable and

designed with everyone in mind.

  Go to page 48

Assura plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

Additional information

3

Long-term performance

for our people

We're enhancing our learning and development programme,

driving collaboration, finding new ways of working and providing

a flexible workspace.

  Go to page 55

Financials
Sales 2023 143 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2023 10,8 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2023 1 164 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
P/E ratio 2023 -15,4x
Yield 2023 6,26%
Capitalization 1 468 M 1 816 M 1 816 M
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
EV / Sales 2024 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ASSURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Assura Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 49,54 GBX
Average target price 60,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayne Marie Cottam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ed Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne Cullen Finance Manager-Operations
Debbie Chalcraft Group Compliance Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURA PLC-9.18%1 816
WELLTOWER INC.16.20%36 895
VENTAS-4.86%17 146
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-21.66%10 743
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-3.17%7 106
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.1.90%6 674
