Dear shareholder

I am pleased to be reporting to you on another year in which we have delivered for all of our stakeholders - delivering new buildings for health services, delivering building upgrades and sustainability improvements, delivering social value through our community initiatives and delivering growth for our shareholders.

The delivery of health services in the UK is

a subject which is so often front and centre of the political agenda and is incredibly important to the population of the UK. The NHS faces many challenges: long waiting lists, an ageing population with increasingly complex health needs, budgetary pressures, ageing infrastructure and a wave of medical and technological innovations. All of these will need to be addressed in the coming years.

Whilst the NHS continues to be a system of which we, in the UK, are rightly proud, it is also a system that needs help to continue to adapt and deliver the changes a fit-for-purpose health service requires.