Enabling better health outcomes
Assura plc Annual Report and
Accounts 2024
Assura plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Highlights
Operational
5%
uplift in rent roll from activities completed
5
new development completions
10.8 yrs
WAULT maintained through portfolio activities
8
asset enhancement capital projects completed
A-
investment grade credit rating reaffirmed by Fitch Ratings Ltd
Strategic report
Governance
Financial
3.4p
EPRA EPS
3.2p
dividends paid in the year
2.3%
average cost of debt
13.2%
EPRA Cost Ratio - amongst the lowest in listed UK real estate
49.3p
diluted EPRA NTA
Financial statements
Additional information
ESG: The Bigger Picture
1.9m
annual kWh saved from 45 energy efficient upgrade projects in our portfolio
£3.40/£
social value generated from community activities
728
volunteering hours, with 90% of employees participating
Top 10
performer in FTSE 250 Women Leaders 2023 review
AA
MSCI ESG rating maintained, and EPRA Gold award received for sustainability disclosures
Assura plc
Strategic report
Governance
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Contents
Strategic report
Governance
1
Introduction
72
Chair's introduction
2
Assura's role in the future
to governance
of healthcare
75
Our governance framework
3
Enabling better health outcomes
76
Board of Directors
7
A balanced portfolio
80
Key Board activities
8
Chair's statement
82
Q&A with Louise Fowler
10
CEO statement
83
Nominations Committee Report
13
Spotlight: The Bigger Picture
86
Audit Committee Report
14
Our market
88
ESG Committee Report
18
Investment case
90
Directors' Remuneration Report
19
Our strategy
107 Directors' Report
25
Spotlight: Private asset in Guilford
109Directors' Responsibility
26
Our business model
Statement
28
Our key performance indicators
35
CFO review
Financial statements
39
Stakeholder engagement
110
Independent Auditor's Report
and impact
118
Consolidated income statement
52
Our environmental impact
118
Consolidated balance sheet
59
Principal risks and uncertainties
119
Consolidated statement of
67
Compliance statements
changes in equity
119
Consolidated cash flow
statement
120 Notes to the accounts
133 Company financial statements
Additional information 136 Appendices
139 Glossary
142 Corporate information
More information
This report forms part of our year-end reporting suite.
Our website includes our year-end results presentation, sustainability disclosures and investor fact sheet.
We have also published our Net Zero Carbon Pathway.
Financial statements
Additional information
1
Enabling better health outcomes
As the specialist healthcare property investor and developer, Assura play a vital role in helping our customers deliver essential health services across the UK and Ireland.
We leverage our unique understanding of the challenges facing the healthcare sector, and our two decades of experience, to deliver modern, high-quality spaces that support a healthy population.
WE DO THIS THROUGH:
Sharing our expertise
Partnering to deliver
and knowledge
innovative solutions
READ MORE ON PAGE 3
READ MORE ON PAGE 5
Improving access to
Focusing on social impact
local health services
and sustainability
READ MORE ON PAGE 4
READ MORE ON PAGE 6
Assura plc
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Assura's role in the future of healthcare
There is a critical need for investment in infrastructure in the healthcare system. As the largest developer of GP surgeries, healthcare, diagnostic and treatment buildings in a community setting, and a trusted partner in providing the right estate solutions for private healthcare providers, Assura has a vital role to ease the pressures faced by the system.
READ MORE ABOUT HOW ASSURA ENABLES BETTER
HEALTH OUTCOMES ON PAGES 14 TO 17
Additional information
2
How healthcare estates support better health outcomes
01
02
03
Demand for care
Meeting the need
A lever to help reduce
for investment
health inequalities
04
A net zero carbon future
With an ageing population and increasingly complex health conditions, pressure on the health system and waiting lists is growing. Community healthcare buildings can enable a greater range of health providers and services, creating extra capacity in the system.
A significant proportion of the NHS estate is not fit for purpose, and the maintenance backlog continues to grow. Significant investment is needed now to facilitate better health services.
Areas of greatest health deprivation have more patients per GPs, shorter appointment times and slower recovery times. Investment in the health estate in these areas can improve GP recruitment and allow a greater range of health practitioners to operate.
Investment in energy efficient building upgrades can reduce operating costs for occupiers, as well as reducing the carbon footprint of operations.
READ MORE ON PAGE 15
READ MORE ON PAGE 15
READ MORE ON PAGE 16
READ MORE ON PAGE 17
Assura plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
Additional information
3
Enabling better health outcomes
Sharing our expertise and knowledge
Our market expertise, longstanding relationships and proven track record - combined with our development and asset enhancement capabilities - make us an attractive partner to the healthcare market.
READ MORE ON PAGE 46
Assura plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
Additional information
4
Enabling better health outcomes
Improving access to local health services
We work together with customers to deliver bespoke health centres that meet the evolving needs of local communities. Assura is best placed to respond to these healthcare needs, taking the pressure off the healthcare system and ensuring our customers can do what they do best - deliver essential healthcare services.
READ MORE ON PAGE 40
Assura plc
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Enabling better health outcomes
Partnering to deliver innovative solutions
We unlock the power of design and innovation to provide customers with state-of-the-art spaces to deliver diagnostic, specialist treatment and mental health services. We are continually evolving our offer, leveraging our expertise to meet changing healthcare needs and tackling the challenges of access to local services and health inequalities.
Additional information
5
READ MORE ON PAGE 25
Assura plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
Additional information
6
Enabling better health outcomes
Focusing on social impact and sustainability
Our goal is to become the number one listed property business for long-term social impact and sustainability and to have a net zero carbon portfolio by 2040.
Our ESG strategy 'The Bigger Picture' sets out our ambition for a Healthy Environment, Healthy Communities and Healthy Business.
READ MORE ON PAGE 52
Assura plc
Strategic report
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Governance
Financial statements
Additional information
7
- balanced portfolio
HEALTH FACILITY, KETTERING
Facts and figures
614
properties
6.4m
patients served by our buildings
2040
net zero carbon target date
£542m
total development pipeline
Regional portfolio
1
2 9
3
10
4
8
6
7
5
Value of properties by region
>£10m
£5-10m
£1-5m
<£1m
1
Scotland
50
20
23
-
2
North East
167
141
247
8
3
North West
198
58
62
3
4
Midlands
127
164
200
4
5
South West
78
39
88
5
6
London
116
82
146
2
7
South East
73
155
208
9
8
Wales
-
47
81
1
9
Northern Ireland
-
14
5
-
10 Ireland
23
-
9
-
GO TO OUR WEBSITE FOR THE LATEST
INFORMATION ABOUT ASSURA
Assura plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
Additional information
8
Chair's statement
Delivering growth for our shareholders
Dear shareholder
I am pleased to be reporting to you on another year in which we have delivered for all of our stakeholders - delivering new buildings for health services, delivering building upgrades and sustainability improvements, delivering social value through our community initiatives and delivering growth for our shareholders.
The delivery of health services in the UK is
a subject which is so often front and centre of the political agenda and is incredibly important to the population of the UK. The NHS faces many challenges: long waiting lists, an ageing population with increasingly complex health needs, budgetary pressures, ageing infrastructure and a wave of medical and technological innovations. All of these will need to be addressed in the coming years.
Whilst the NHS continues to be a system of which we, in the UK, are rightly proud, it is also a system that needs help to continue to adapt and deliver the changes a fit-for-purpose health service requires.
There are many improvements that can be made to achieve this. Moving services out of hospital into a community-setting. Shifting the focus to prevention from treatment. Investing in an estate which has a growing maintenance backlog. Training the staff needed to deliver the healthcare of the future. Harnessing the power of digital delivery and access. Thinking about sustainability as an investment for improved long-term cost efficiency. All areas that can be enabled through Assura's expertise and experience.
Increasingly, the NHS is supported by, or patients choose to be seen by, the private sector. Embracing the help of the private sector from capacity to expertise can enable the health system as a whole to become more efficient. Jonathan's CEO Statement covers why we consider private assets, and those in broader healthcare markets, as attractive investments. What is most important is that patients get early diagnoses and then are treated promptly and efficiently - something that Assura enables by creating standout quality facilities that provide capacity to support high quality patient care and improved patient outcomes.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Assura plc published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 13:20:08 UTC.