Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Assura Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/02 09:42:31 am
67.975 GBX   -0.04%
11/30ASSURA : Helping women with the emotional impact of domestic abuse
PU
11/29ASSURA : Community Fund passes £1million mark in charity grants
PU
11/25ASSURA : Futureproof facilities in Tower Hamlets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assura : Green light for new medical centre in Sudbury

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Planners have given the thumbs up for a new primary care centre building to serve patients in a Suffolk town.

Hardwicke House Group Practicecurrently operates from five surgery sites across Sudbury, Cornard, Bures and Clare. None of the sites is purpose built and the practice's main base at Hardwicke House is a Grade II listed building. The buildings are too small and too old to provide modern health care services, with little scope to extend or adapt them.

The practice already serves more than 23,000 patients but that number is set to grow, with population growth and new housing developments being delivered in the area - so more space for delivering care is vital.

To meet the needs of the local population, the Hardwicke House Group Practice - together with the West Suffolk CCG and Apollo Capital Projects Development Ltd (now part of Assura) - plans to create new premises to ensure it has the space it needs for the future of care.

The proposed new facility will replace the existing surgery sites at Meadow Lane, Stour Street (Hardwicke House) and the Cornard Surgery with a replacement building in Sudbury town centre, on a site that is currently used as a lorry park. The site, next to Waitrose off Station Road, was chosen for its proximity to car parking and public transport, and because it sits centrally within the practice's catchment area. Babergh District Council has agreed to sell the land for the scheme.

The proposed new facility will have more clinical rooms than any of the practice's existing sites and an on-site pharmacy. The new building will be fully accessible, energy-efficient and equipped with protective screens and separate entrances and exits to use when needed. There will be 62 carparking spaces and cycle storage.

Health education space will help the practice attract new clinicians including GPs and nurses, as well as new skillsets moving into primary care.

The proposals support the NHS'sstrategy to strengthen and expand the availability of local primary care services closer to home and out of the hospital, something that is echoed in the NHS Long Term Planand local commissioning strategies.

Read more.

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSURA PLC
11/30ASSURA : Helping women with the emotional impact of domestic abuse
PU
11/29ASSURA : Community Fund passes £1million mark in charity grants
PU
11/25ASSURA : Futureproof facilities in Tower Hamlets
PU
11/11Assura Raises $243 Million Via Share Placement for Acquisition, Development Projects
MT
11/11Assura Eyes $255 Million Equity Raise to Fund Acquisitions, Development Projects
MT
11/11Assura Fiscal H1 Profit Grows, Exceeds Expectations
MT
11/11Earnings Flash (AGR.L) ASSURA Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.60
MT
11/11Assura to Seek Acquisitions
CI
11/11Assura Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/03New medical centre in the Cotswolds opens to patients
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSURA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 128 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2022 146 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 969 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 2 003 M 2 667 M 2 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 23,3x
EV / Sales 2023 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ASSURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Assura Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 68,00 GBX
Average target price 83,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayne Marie Cottam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ed Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Debbie Chalcraft Group Compliance Manager
Amanda Roddy Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURA PLC-11.46%2 667
WELLTOWER INC.23.21%34 543
VENTAS, INC.-4.32%18 238
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.7.54%17 525
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-4.82%12 366
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.20.44%7 325