We have moved on site with the development of a £11 million Ambulance Hub in Bury St Edmunds. The announcement is part of our continued strategic expansion into emerging opportunities - delivering quality healthcare services to the local population through partnerships with NHS Trusts.

In partnership with East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) - one of the largest ambulance trusts in England serving over 6.3 million people - the 2,900 m2 facility will act as a "make-ready" central reporting hub, while housing training facilities and space for 33 ambulances. Our approach of investing and developing high quality, sustainable medical facilities will provide the community with a crucial and efficient service, while further reducing the pressure on hospitals and the NHS.

Reaching the UK's target to be net zero carbon by 2050 requires big changes across the economy, including the nation's health care services. Following the launch of our Net Zero Carbon Design Guide, the facility is designed to be fully net zero carbon in operation. The Ambulance Hub will see the installation of smart technologies, including over 1,000m2 of photo-voltaic ("PV") panels, with the aim that all expected energy demand is met through the renewable energy generated on site. These measures will radically reduce the carbon emissions and footprint of the facility, with the scheme designed to achieve BREEAM certification of "Excellent" and an EPC rating of A+.

This £11 million Ambulance Hub will build on the success of our first Ambulance Hub in the West Midlands, which supports the West Midlands Ambulance Service in providing crucial health care services to a local population of 5.6 million people. This marks an important milestone in our strategic expansion into emerging opportunities, as it unlocks further value by entering new areas through partnerships such as NHS trusts, diagnostic centres, mental health services in the community, and partnerships with independent healthcare providers. Each of these areas form part of our purpose to invest, develop and manage buildings that improve access to health services in a community setting, while reducing pressure on the NHS.

Construction of the Ambulance Hub in Bury St Edmunds is expected to take 14 months.

Jonathan Murphy, our CEO, said: "This fantastic project in Bury St Edmunds will help East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust to deliver an efficient and essential service to the local population. It forms part of our continued purpose to develop quality facilities that improve health services in a community setting, while reducing pressure on hospitals and the NHS.

"Our development of the £11 million Ambulance Hub also marks an important milestone in Assura's strategic expansion into emerging opportunities. This builds on the success of our first Ambulance Hub in the West Midlands, as we unlock further value by entering new areas such as NHS trusts, diagnostic centres, and mental health services in the community.

"Using our Net Zero Carbon Design Guide, we are aiming for the site to be net zero carbon in operation - with all energy used at the site generated by on site renewable energy in the form of over 1,000 m2 of PV panels. Assura has long-term ambitions to be net zero carbon across our portfolio by 2040, helping to drive the UK's sustainability agenda."

Tom Abell, CEO of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "I am delighted to see work begin on the new hub at Bury St Edmunds, which will mean improved service for patients and modern, fit-for-purpose facilities for our teams. Staff will move from outdated stations to benefit from modern, fit-for-purpose facilities - including a gym and well-being facilities - and be better supported with on-site vehicle maintenance and preparation so ambulances are equipped and ready to go.

"The development of the central reporting hub will allow rapid and efficient preparation and deployment of our frontline teams to provide consistent high-quality care to our patients. Sustainability is vital to our organisation and I am very pleased that the hub will be the first of its kind in England to be net-zero."

