Assura : Leading for a sustainable future – our first Air Source Heat…

We have made progress on an ambitious retrofit project which will enable us to support the NHS's goal of becoming the world's first net zero healthcare system.

We are working to retroactively fit Air Source Heat Pump ("ASHP") systems in three of our buildings.

An ASHP is a type of heat pump that can absorb heat from outside a building and release it inside, reducing the normal energy demands of heating a building.

The buildings will utilise a hybrid approach where the ASHP will work in combination with the current boiler which will reduce energy consumption as well as energy costs for the practices.

The project team are taking an adaptable approach to suit the needs of each building by considering both full and hybrid systems.

This will enable us to balance the energy saving potential with the challenges of retrofitting existing buildings.

The three practices involved in the pilot project are South Bar in Banbury which will see its EPC rating go up to a "B", Three Ways in Slough will see its rating increase to an "A" and Doctors Lane Surgery in Richmond which will increase to a "B".

This pilot project is the first such project since the publication of our net zero carbon ambition. Reducing the building's annual carbon emissions represents the model for future retrofit projects across our portfolio.

South Bar, the 3,600 sq.m building, from which over 55,000 patients are served, joined our portfolio in 2006. In addition to the ASHP, the lighting has been upgraded to LED throughout and 175 photo-voltaic panels which will generate circa 58,000 kWh.

The improvements to South Bar, including this retrofit, will reduce the carbon emissions by 25% on this building.

Martin Dawson, our Project Manager said: "This is a big step towards decarbonisation, reducing our reliance on fossil fuel and fulfilling our ambitions towards net zero carbon. This project will provide a valuable framework to implement these changes across our portfolio and continue our work towards reaching our goal. We hope to have another six retrofits in progress before the end of the year."

The retrofit follows on from our award-winning LED Pilot Project last year which saw the EPC ratings of 30 of our medical centres improve thanks to new energy efficient lighting.

