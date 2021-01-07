Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Assura Plc    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/07 11:00:24 am
78.1 GBX   0.00%
10:44aASSURA : Maintenance backlog costs grow for hospitals
PU
2020ASSURA : Our CEO takes helm at North West Business Leadership Team
PU
2020PUBLIC HEALTH : in the right place updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assura : Maintenance backlog costs grow for hospitals

01/07/2021 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual data on the pressures for England's hospital buildings has been published today - showing a steep rise in the investment needed to tackle their backlog of maintenance, from £6.5bn in 2018-19 to £9bn in 2019-20.

The annual Estates Return and Information Collection (ERIC) figures, published by NHS Digital, are one indication of the funding that would be needed to modernise these complex estates, and don't yet reflect the impact of the pandemic for the NHS's hospital and ambulance facilities and buildings.

Our CEO, Jonathan Murphy, said: 'In a week when the pressures of the pandemic on hospital capacity have never been more stark and the second vaccine is rolled out to GP surgery buildings, the experiences of NHS staff and patients now must inform and shape the health and care spaces of the future. Hospital upgrades are desperately needed but the common denominator is flexible, modern, local capacity in primary care. Looking ahead, as the NHS attempts to address care backlogs and GPs look to a future where clicks and consultations combine, the most transformative infrastructure investment in healthcare should focus on creating the right space for consultation (both digital and traditional), diagnostics and treatment close to home, in order to truly help ease the pressure on the UK's creaking hospital estate.'

Working with YouGov last year, we asked doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for their reflections on the healthcare premises they've worked at or visited since March 2020.

While just over half (55%) said sites they've used were fit for purpose during the pandemic so far, 27% said premises had not worked that well or at all well for the services provided within.

Concerns about lack of space to implement social distancing in both clinical and staff areas, infection risk in older buildings and inflexible layouts were among the challenges flagged by workers across organisations such as hospitals, health centres and mental health sites. We also asked what they would want to see in community medical centre buildings of the future, based on their experiences of care during the pandemic at that time. The most called-for features were:

  • More flexible space which can be adapted quickly when needed (70%)
  • The ability to divide the building or isolate specific areas (64%)
  • Both face-to-face consulting rooms and smaller remote consulting spaces (52%)
  • External spaces for both patients and staff (49%)
  • Intercom systems for communicating with patients outside the building or in different zones (42%)
  • Room for more on-site diagnostic options away from hospital (42%)
  • Room for more on-site treatments away from hospital (41%)

Read Jonathan's earlier blogs on ERIC data

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:43:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSURA PLC
10:44aASSURA : Maintenance backlog costs grow for hospitals
PU
2020ASSURA : Our CEO takes helm at North West Business Leadership Team
PU
2020PUBLIC HEALTH : in the right place updates
PU
2020ASSURA : Calne's replacement GP surgery build gets planning go-ahead
PU
2020ASSURA : Tonbridge's new community medical centre reaches completion…
PU
2020ASSURA PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
2020ASSURA : We're passing on our best this December
PU
2020ASSURA : #MyGPAndMe campaign highlights critical factors for inclusive…
PU
2020ASSURA : We announce community health funds across primary care map
PU
2020ASSURA : Practices innovate for premises
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2021 110 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 821 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 2 082 M 2 826 M 2 832 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales 2022 24,0x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ASSURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Assura Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,38 GBX
Last Close Price 78,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ed Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jayne Marie Cottam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jenefer Dawn Greenwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURA PLC1.69%2 826
WELLTOWER INC.-0.06%26 950
VENTAS-1.37%18 118
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-3.41%15 720
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.63%11 255
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.0.28%8 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ