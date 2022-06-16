Assura : NEW HOME FOR WYRE FOREST HEALTH PARTNERSHIP IN STOURPORT

Building work for our new state-of-the-art medical centre in Stourport has now reached completion.

The new medical centre, developed for Wyre Forest Health Partnership (WFHP), will open its doors to patients on June 20.

The town's doctors were housed into one building, whilst using a second building as clinical overflow and administrative space.

The new modern, sustainable, BREEAM excellent building, has now replaced these two existing buildings which were outdated, too small and no longer fit for purpose.

The development of this new primary care estate in Stourport is vital in ensuring the future of primary care for the community and will serve 22,000 of the town's residents for many years to come.

The project has faced a number of hurdles along the way, including the build phase of the contract being undertaken throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

We funded the project working closely with gbpartnerships who negotiated the site purchase, obtained planning permission and, in conjunction with Key Construction, completed construction of the building.

The project was made possible thanks to a £1.5 million capital grant from NHS England and due to a significant ongoing annual revenue investment by NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG.

Jon Webb, our Senior Development Manager, said: "It's fantastic to see this ambitious project finally brought to completion. The hurdles that the pandemic presented could not have been overcome without the brilliant work by everyone involved. This new medical centre is a prime example of the importance of coming together to deliver the best possible outcome for communities and primary care staff.

