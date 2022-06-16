Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Assura Plc
  News
  Summary
    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-16 am EDT
68.20 GBX   +1.26%
06/14LIGHTBULB MOMENT FOR MEDICAL CENTRES : new LED pilot scheme…
PU
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Assura Plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 09, 2022
CI
06/09ASSURA PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

Assura : NEW HOME FOR WYRE FOREST HEALTH PARTNERSHIP IN STOURPORT

06/16/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Building work for our new state-of-the-art medical centre in Stourport has now reached completion.

The new medical centre, developed for Wyre Forest Health Partnership (WFHP), will open its doors to patients on June 20.

The town's doctors were housed into one building, whilst using a second building as clinical overflow and administrative space.
The new modern, sustainable, BREEAM excellent building, has now replaced these two existing buildings which were outdated, too small and no longer fit for purpose.

The development of this new primary care estate in Stourport is vital in ensuring the future of primary care for the community and will serve 22,000 of the town's residents for many years to come.

The project has faced a number of hurdles along the way, including the build phase of the contract being undertaken throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

We funded the project working closely with gbpartnerships who negotiated the site purchase, obtained planning permission and, in conjunction with Key Construction, completed construction of the building.

The project was made possible thanks to a £1.5 million capital grant from NHS England and due to a significant ongoing annual revenue investment by NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG.

Jon Webb, our Senior Development Manager, said: "It's fantastic to see this ambitious project finally brought to completion. The hurdles that the pandemic presented could not have been overcome without the brilliant work by everyone involved. This new medical centre is a prime example of the importance of coming together to deliver the best possible outcome for communities and primary care staff.

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 16:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
