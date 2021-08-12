Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Assura Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Assura : New medical centre in London Colney set to open its doors to…

08/12/2021 | 06:52am EDT
Construction of our new medical centre in London Colney has now reached completion - making more space for care in Hertfordshire.

The new medical centre forLattimore and Village Surgery- which had outgrown its former premises on London Colney High Street- has been built next to the Caledon Community Centre, creating a hub of core community services together with the existing library and parish council base also on site.

The new building has an eco-friendly design to minimise energy use and space for minor operations and mental health counselling, as well as the practice's full range of primary care services and clinics.

Angela Geldenhuys, Practice Manager, said: 'We are all delighted that this project has finished. It has been a difficult time for everyone in our community but this new medical centre will help us deal with the everyday challenges facing primary care especially in the current climate. We're really excited to start working from our new home and to be able to welcome our patients to the new medical centre.'

Land for the project was made available by London Colney Parish Council, Chairman Cllr Malcolm MacMillan, said: 'We feel that we have played a significant role in providing the community with land on which a top class building has been provided. As a community centre which offers seated exercise for seniors and lunches, twice a week, we are keen to play a vital role in social prescribing.'

The capital funding was provided by primary care premises specialist Assura with an ongoing revenue commitment by the CCG.

Sue Fogden, Assistant Director for Premises with East and North Hertfordshire CCG and Herts Valley CCG, said: 'We are delighted for the practice and its patients that the new surgery premises will soon be open for business. After several years of searching for alternative land or premises because the existing surgery premises were woefully inadequate the new premises offer much improved facilities for the practice to deliver its services. That the new surgery premises sit adjacent to the community centre will hopefully make this a health and community centre with improved outcomes for all. Our thanks to the practice, the Parish Council, St Albans City Council and the project group that have worked hard to deliver this project.'

Our Senior Development Manager, David Sadler, said: 'We are proud to have been involved in this project which has seen a lot of people work together so brilliantly for the benefit of the London Colney community. It has taken a lot of hard work but it is easy to see that the result is more than worth the wait - especially at a time when fit for purpose facilities for local care and the role of the whole community in better health have never been in sharper focus.'

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
