  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Assura Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
  Report
03/25 09:41:32 am EDT
66.65 GBX   +0.91%
Assura : Our CEO on this week's Spring Statement

03/25/2022 | 09:18am EDT
The focus of this week's spring statement was very firmly on the cost of living crisis: for the NHS, the Chancellor confirmed that the new health and care levy will go ahead, funded by National Insurance, and he increased efficiency targets for the health service.

Our CEO, Jonathan Murphy, gave his reaction, touching on one of the big challenges facing the health service when it comes to its acute recruitment pressures, long-term workforce planning and increasing capacity to deal with the care backlog created by the pandemic.

"The reality is we are no closer to a clear national strategy for investment in primary care infrastructure - a crucial bedrock for primary and community healthcare of the future five years on from the Naylor review of NHS premises and more than two years since the Health Infrastructure Plan.

"General practice premises are bursting at the seams when a key NHS policy is to recruit social prescribers, clinical pharmacists, physiotherapists and additional healthcare roles in primary care.

"All of these people need places to work, and the British Medical Association was among the organisations calling for the Chancellor to ringfence investment this week to improve and modernise the NHS estate. This will be increasingly important if the NHS is to successfully blend face-to-face and remote care, and its spaces must evolve to accommodate the technology and different ways of working that involves.

"The pandemic, rising cost of living, and the economic impacts of war in Ukraine are mounting pressure on government funds, and it has never been more important to be creating a long-term, sustainable strategy for investment in the space that the NHS needs."

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 128 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 146 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2022 968 M 1 277 M 1 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 1 947 M 2 568 M 2 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,8x
EV / Sales 2023 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ASSURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Assura Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 66,05 GBX
Average target price 78,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayne Marie Cottam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ed Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Debbie Chalcraft Group Compliance Manager
Amanda Roddy Senior Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURA PLC-5.37%2 568
WELLTOWER INC.10.36%42 345
VENTAS20.01%24 509
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-6.46%18 214
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-13.67%12 237
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.-5.69%7 212