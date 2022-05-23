Assura : Parkwood Surgery renovations complete

Patients at a Hertfordshire GP surgery are now seeing their practice team in brand new facilities - as works to renovate the existing premises and build a new two storey extension have now reached completion.

The first phase of the project saw the team at Parkwood Surgery in Hemel Hempstead move into the new extension while improvements were carried out in the rest of the building.

In the second phase, renovation works were carried out on the original building to give the team even more space for modern care. The existing building was outdated with cramped consulting rooms, lack of admin and storage space and challenges in meeting modern healthcare premises standards. This was limiting the number and range of services that the practice team could provide for patients, with poor accessibility for patients with disabilities.

Colin Neal, Practice Manager for Parkwood Surgery said: "It is brilliant to have/see the renovation work finished. The facilities needed updating to help serve 18,000 patients and to cope with the increasing local population. The improvements and extension will provide a much more comfortable and spacious environment for our patients and staff and help us provide a better service to our community."

The new extension and refurbishment has created the purpose‐built space needed for more GP appointments and to help bring in additional services for patients. It is designed to comply with all of the latest standards and be fully accessible.

Sue Fogden Assistant Director for Premises East & North Herts, Herts Valleys and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: "In conjunction with the practice, HVCCG has worked and supported the practice on many options for many years that included proposals at the existing site as well as other locations to find a solution on better premises for the patients and staff. Having found a solution to improve and extend the existing premises and seeing the final result, credit goes to all involved in the project. Thank you from HVCCG."

David Sadler, our Senior Development Manager, said: "This was a really ambitious improvement project for any surgery, and the fact that works were taking place during the pandemic made it even more challenging. We're delighted that both phases have now reached completion and the practice can now operate from much better facilities which are fit for the future."