ASSURA PLC

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
News 
All News

Assura : Practices innovate for premises

12/02/2020 | 05:45am EST
We've invested in GP surgery premises across the UK.

13 practices, which together serve more than 150,000 patients, have launched new partnerships with us to ensure their buildings are in top shape for patients and staff.

We are now working with all the practice teams to ensure their premises are delivering well for patients and to support activities such as improving energy efficiency of the buildings. Over the three months from July-September, we invested a total of £80m in primary care infrastructure.

The sites include:

  • Manor Park Surgery in Leeds, which serves more than 14,000 patients and offers a range of mental health and social prescribing services
  • Cropwell Bishop Surgery in Nottinghamshire, which serves more than 5,000 patients and provides preventative care services
  • Leeds Student Medical Centre in Leeds, which provides mental health services and Linking Leeds which is a wellbeing coordinator helping isolated people in the community. The practice also serves more than 39,000 patients
  • Portland Road Practice in London, offers chronic disease management, minor surgery and carers support as well as many other services
  • Links Medical Centre in Edinburgh, which serves more than 9,000 patients and offers mental health and carers support services.

Simon Oborn said: 'It's always exciting to see GP practices so focused on creating the best environments for patients and staff, and we look forward to working with all of these teams to manage their premises efficiently and sustainably for the future - at a time when easy access to health services in the community and capacity for services away from hospital has perhaps never been more important.'

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:44:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
