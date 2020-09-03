Log in
ASSURA PLC    AGR   GB00BVGBWW93

ASSURA PLC

(AGR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/03 03:24:25 am
82.55 GBX   +1.66%
03:10aASSURA : Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits new medical centre ahead…
PU
07/29England name unchanged squad for first test against Pakistan
RE
06/12ASSURA : AssuraAGMnoticenew.pdf
PU
Assura : Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits new medical centre ahead…

09/03/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit to our new medical centre in Herefordshire, which represents the biggest ever single investment in primary care for the county.

The Prime Minister was taken around the site by developer Prime, MP Jesse Norman and local GP partnership Hereford Medical Group. The multimillion-pound investment, provided by Prime and Assura, is a priority scheme for the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP). It is being constructed by contractor Speller Metcalfe and designed by One Creative Environments.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: 'It was fantastic to see this brand new GP surgery being built right here in Hereford. When it opens its doors this autumn, patients around the city and surrounding communities will benefit from excellent care and access to a number of services under one roof.'

Assura CEO Jonathan Murphy said: 'This key community health infrastructure is completing at a time when local access to health services, both virtually and physically, has never been more important. Landmark schemes like this are shaping the future of healthcare in our communities and we look forward to working as the building's long-term partner.'

Richard Laing, Prime's Chairman, said: 'This fabulous new investment in the city's healthcare infrastructure is the physical manifestation of the integration of services made possible by HMG. The Prime team worked closely with the Group as they re-imagined health delivery across Hereford, alongside NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG. The building will support the very best in joined-up health and care services.'

The development has also benefited the local community during its construction, with the majority of delivery teams and suppliers coming from within the local area, ensuring spend is kept within the region and fed back into the local economy.

Disclaimer

Assura plc published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 07:09:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 115 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2021 111 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2021 824 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 2 162 M 2 874 M 2 874 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales 2022 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ASSURA PLC
Duration : Period :
Assura Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 85,00 GBX
Last Close Price 81,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Stewart Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ed Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jayne Marie Cottam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jenefer Dawn Greenwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURA PLC4.37%2 874
WELLTOWER INC.-26.62%24 258
VENTAS-27.49%15 621
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-17.15%14 782
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-11.65%9 809
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-24.60%7 057
