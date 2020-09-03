Assura : Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits new medical centre ahead…

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit to our new medical centre in Herefordshire, which represents the biggest ever single investment in primary care for the county.

The Prime Minister was taken around the site by developer Prime, MP Jesse Norman and local GP partnership Hereford Medical Group. The multimillion-pound investment, provided by Prime and Assura, is a priority scheme for the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP). It is being constructed by contractor Speller Metcalfe and designed by One Creative Environments.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: 'It was fantastic to see this brand new GP surgery being built right here in Hereford. When it opens its doors this autumn, patients around the city and surrounding communities will benefit from excellent care and access to a number of services under one roof.'

Assura CEO Jonathan Murphy said: 'This key community health infrastructure is completing at a time when local access to health services, both virtually and physically, has never been more important. Landmark schemes like this are shaping the future of healthcare in our communities and we look forward to working as the building's long-term partner.'

Richard Laing, Prime's Chairman, said: 'This fabulous new investment in the city's healthcare infrastructure is the physical manifestation of the integration of services made possible by HMG. The Prime team worked closely with the Group as they re-imagined health delivery across Hereford, alongside NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG. The building will support the very best in joined-up health and care services.'

The development has also benefited the local community during its construction, with the majority of delivery teams and suppliers coming from within the local area, ensuring spend is kept within the region and fed back into the local economy.

