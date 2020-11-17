Assura : Take a look inside the new Scott Arms medical centre

Photos of our new Scott Arms Medical Centre show the outstanding facilities for more than 11,500 patients.

The new home to three local GP practices is on Queslade Close, where the three teams - which have previously operated out of Park House Surgery, Newton Surgery on Newton Road and Sundial Lane Surgery - have combined their services to become Scott Arms Medical Centre.

We have worked in partnership with MedCentres to fund and develop a fantastic building which includes 12 specialist, multi-use GP consulting rooms, four nursing treatment rooms, a health promotion facility and first-rate facilities for reception and administration staff, as well as an onsite pharmacy and osteopath. Patients needing to come to the site will be met by an impressive double-height waiting room which has a large amount of natural light and glazing, with top-lit rooflight and bespoke feature wall.

To celebrate the opening of the new medical centre, West Bromwich Albion player and football legend Brendon Batson OBE took a tour of the building.

Speaking at the tour, Brendon Batson OBE said:' It's a real pleasure for me to open the Scott house Medical Centre. I know the community will benefit a great deal from the merging of three practices. As a former professional footballer and being a sportsman throughout my life I know how important it is to have good medical facilities and staff, not only at the time when I was playing, to keep me on the football field, but also for life after my retirement. I wish everyone involved with this medical centre well, and I'm sure that patients are looking forward to this new facility within the community'.

Dr Priyanand Hallan, GP at Scott Arms Medical Centre, said: 'We are really excited to be in our new building. In such unprecedented times for primary care, having modern facilities to help us support the health of our community through the coming months is more important than ever.'

Jon Webb, Senior Development Manager, said: 'The flexibility and additional space this new building offers mean newly-merged Scott Arms Medical Centre now has the high quality premises it needs to deliver primary care services for its patients - boosting local health outcomes and infrastructure now and for many years to come. It's been great to work closely with the GPs and MedCentres who have overcome so many challenges to get here.'

Mike Arnold, Director at MedCentres added: 'When we look back at where the three practices have come from, it's clear to see how their new building will help to provide the many tools the GPs need to collaborate and improve the patient care carried out on a daily basis. The co-location of the three practices in a purpose-built facility will be outstanding for staff and patients.'

All practices had outgrown their old buildings many years ago and without enough space, the teams struggled to expand the range of services they could offer to patients.

To mark the building's completion, Scott Arms Medical Group picked local Hamilton Special School as the recipient of a grant from the Assura Community Fund. The money will be used for new equipment in the playground, helping their children make better use of their outdoor space.

Whilst the practices are working differently at the moment, their message to patients is that they are here for you. The GPs are urging any patients who are worried about their health to call them for appointments. Patients will be triaged by telephone or video and if required they will get a face to face appointment at the fantastic new surgery.'