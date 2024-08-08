Assura plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the development of, investment in and management of a portfolio of primary care, diagnostic and treatment buildings across the United Kingdom. It develops new buildings, invests in existing buildings, manages portfolios, and ultimately, owns them for the long term. It also designs, builds, invests in, and manages GP surgery, primary care, and community healthcare buildings so the NHS has the places and spaces it needs to deliver more services, tests, and treatments in the community. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of about 612 properties. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Assura (SC1) Ltd, BHE (St James) Ltd, Assura PCP UK Ltd, Metro MRI Ltd, Upton Community Health Care Ltd, Cheltenham Family Health Care Centre Ltd, Upton Medical Ltd, Xantaris Investments (XXI) Ltd, Assura Services Ltd, Assura Primary Care Properties Ltd, Assura Trellech Ltd, and others.