Summary

Strategic highlights

  • Acquisition accelerates delivery of strategy outlined at capital markets event
  • Increases exposure to a structurally supported market
  • Attractive portfolio of high-quality private hospitals
  • Adds scale and diversifies portfolio

Financial highlights

  • Earnings enhancing and supports long-term top line growth
  • Supports covered and progressive dividend policy
  • Balance sheet strength has allowed refinancing of debt at attractive rate
  • Disposal programme will strengthen balance sheet

£500m

portfolio

Unique

position in UK as diversified healthcare

REIT

20%

increase in

rent roll

42% portfolio now indexed or fixed basis rent reviews

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Acquisition of private hospital portfolio for £500m

  • Acquisition of entire UK portfolio of 14 assets from Northwest
    • Headline price £500m
    • All fully operational private hospitals in the UK
  • Deal offers portfolio of scale at attractive price
    • High quality, diversified tenants and strong rent cover
    • 96% rent from tier 1 private operators1
    • Excellent patient mix at each site reflective of local demands
      • London market heavier PMI and self-pay weighting
      • Regional sites provide additional capacity for local NHS needs
    • Expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year with limited incremental overhead
    • Deal structure means no stamp duty payable

Gross consideration

£500m

WAULT

26 years

Rent roll

£29.4m

Annual index-linked rents

100%

Yield on cost

5.9%

Day 1 rent cover

2.3 times2

  1. Tier 1 means top 5 by market share in the UK
  2. Weighted average across sites for which data available (12 of 14)

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Portfolio supporting local health care demands

Providing essential capacity to local healthcare infrastructure

Occupiers are tier 1 private operators and complementary to existing Assura private tenant mix

  • 64% London weighting,

supporting rental growth and asset values

Spire Cheshire

Cancer Centre London

  • 100% fully tenant repairing and insuring leases, WAULT 26 years
  • Strong rent cover & trading performance
  • Rent reviews 100% index linked
    • 60% RPI, 40% CPI
    • All annual reviews
    • Cap & collars, typically 4% & 1%
  • 92% Outstanding or Good CQC (Care Quality Commission) rating
  • Most recent valuation ERV £30.2m (3% above passing rent)

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Increased scale and diversification in UK healthcare market

  • Acquisition in line with strategy and cements Assura as the leading listed UK healthcare property investor and developer
  • Material increase in exposure to structurally supported private hospitals market
  • Socio-demographicdrivers in the UK leading to growing demand for private health services
    • NHS system remains under considerable strain
    • Private providers help ease local pressure on waiting lists
    • Growing demand across 3 main strands (PMI, self-pay,NHS-referred)

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Strengthens relationships with tier 1 private providers

  • Combined with existing investment with Ramsay and others, Assura has unique and significant relationships with most of the private healthcare providers operating at scale in the UK
  • Opportunity to participate in growing demand for private healthcare services
    • Providers need property partner to manage existing estate requirements as well as developing new assets

Most recent revenue

£1.0bn

£1.1bn

£1.3bn

£1.1bn

£0.6bn

Speciality focus

Generalist

Generalist

Generalist

Generalist

Specialist

(higher acuity)

Payor focus

Mix of NHS, PMI

Mix of NHS, PMI

Mix of NHS, PMI

Targeting NHS-

Private pay only

& self-pay

& self-pay

& self-pay

referred work

(PMI & self-pay)

CQC rating (% good or outstanding)

100%

83%

98%

97%

100%

% of Assura proforma rent roll

9%

4%

3%

3%

<1%

Properties in Assura's existing portfolio

-

1

-

8

1

Properties acquired

6

5

2

-

-

Source: Company accounts, Assura proforma calculations

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Assura strategy to diversify into new sectors

GP

NHS Trusts

Private

Mental health

Ireland

Initial lease

21+ years

25-30 years

25-30 years

20-30 years

25 years

length

Typical rent

OMR, 3 yearly

Indexed, 1-5 yearly

Indexed, 5 yearly

Indexed, 5 yearly

Irish CPI, 5 yearly

review basis

Tenant

Established

Direct from NHS or

Rent reimbursed

Direct from NHS

operators,

established operators

Direct from HSE

covenant

underpinned by

underpinned by

growing demand

growing demand

Need for

Growing demand

Shift of services

Growing demand

Significantly

Central program for

across NHS referred,

enhanced community

investment

and ageing estate

out of hospital

underinvested estate

PMI and self-pay

care centres

Potential for

Significant, when

Growing demand

Growing demand

Growing demand

Growing demand

developments

higher rents agreed

Potential for

Single assets

Limited, single assets

Some portfolios

Some portfolios

Limited opportunities

acquisitions

Assura's expertise and unique approach to social impact and sustainability unlocks

opportunities across all sectors to generate value for our stakeholders

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Driving rental growth prospects and enhanced WAULT

Proforma WAULT 13.0 years, increasing from 10.8 years at March 2024

Tenant covenant

Rent review basis

90

70

Mar-24

Proforma

80

60

70

50

60

40

50

%

%

40

30

30

20

20

Mar-24 Proforma

Over 20% of portfolio now reviewed to index annually

10

10

0

0

GPs & NHS

Private

Pharmacy

Other

OMR

Indexed -

Indexed - Fixed & other

providers

annual

other

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Funding for transaction

Fully funded

  • £100m consideration shares issued to Northwest on
    30-day VWAP basis subject to
    6-monthlock-in agreement
  • £266m debt taken on & refinanced day 1
  • £134m from cash/RCF

Private hospital portfolio August 2024

Financial effects - balance sheet

  • Following capital recycling of assets into joint venture with USS, addition of this hospital portfolio sees proforma property value increase to £3.2bn
  • Issue of consideration shares ensures LTV remains within existing LTV policy range of 40-50%
    • Proforma LTV 48%
  • Intention to reduce net debt to EBITDA below 9 times and LTV below 45% through capital recycling over next 18-24 months
    • Disposals
    • Third party capital
  • Share issued marginally dilutive to NTA (0.6p reduction)
    • Only minor valuation uplift required to offset this dilution

