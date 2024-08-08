Assura plc
£500m acquisition of private hospital portfolio
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Summary
Strategic highlights
- Acquisition accelerates delivery of strategy outlined at capital markets event
- Increases exposure to a structurally supported market
- Attractive portfolio of high-quality private hospitals
- Adds scale and diversifies portfolio
Financial highlights
- Earnings enhancing and supports long-term top line growth
- Supports covered and progressive dividend policy
- Balance sheet strength has allowed refinancing of debt at attractive rate
- Disposal programme will strengthen balance sheet
£500m
portfolio
Unique
position in UK as diversified healthcare
REIT
20%
increase in
rent roll
42% portfolio now indexed or fixed basis rent reviews
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Acquisition of private hospital portfolio for £500m
- Acquisition of entire UK portfolio of 14 assets from Northwest
- Headline price £500m
- All fully operational private hospitals in the UK
- Deal offers portfolio of scale at attractive price
- High quality, diversified tenants and strong rent cover
- 96% rent from tier 1 private operators1
- Excellent patient mix at each site reflective of local demands
- London market heavier PMI and self-pay weighting
- Regional sites provide additional capacity for local NHS needs
- Expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year with limited incremental overhead
- Deal structure means no stamp duty payable
Gross consideration
£500m
WAULT
26 years
Rent roll
£29.4m
Annual index-linked rents
100%
Yield on cost
5.9%
Day 1 rent cover
2.3 times2
- Tier 1 means top 5 by market share in the UK
- Weighted average across sites for which data available (12 of 14)
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Portfolio supporting local health care demands
Providing essential capacity to local healthcare infrastructure
Occupiers are tier 1 private operators and complementary to existing Assura private tenant mix
- 64% London weighting,
supporting rental growth and asset values
Spire Cheshire
Cancer Centre London
- 100% fully tenant repairing and insuring leases, WAULT 26 years
- Strong rent cover & trading performance
- Rent reviews 100% index linked
- 60% RPI, 40% CPI
- All annual reviews
- Cap & collars, typically 4% & 1%
- 92% Outstanding or Good CQC (Care Quality Commission) rating
- Most recent valuation ERV £30.2m (3% above passing rent)
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Increased scale and diversification in UK healthcare market
- Acquisition in line with strategy and cements Assura as the leading listed UK healthcare property investor and developer
- Material increase in exposure to structurally supported private hospitals market
- Socio-demographicdrivers in the UK leading to growing demand for private health services
- NHS system remains under considerable strain
- Private providers help ease local pressure on waiting lists
- Growing demand across 3 main strands (PMI, self-pay,NHS-referred)
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Strengthens relationships with tier 1 private providers
- Combined with existing investment with Ramsay and others, Assura has unique and significant relationships with most of the private healthcare providers operating at scale in the UK
- Opportunity to participate in growing demand for private healthcare services
- Providers need property partner to manage existing estate requirements as well as developing new assets
Most recent revenue
£1.0bn
£1.1bn
£1.3bn
£1.1bn
£0.6bn
Speciality focus
Generalist
Generalist
Generalist
Generalist
Specialist
(higher acuity)
Payor focus
Mix of NHS, PMI
Mix of NHS, PMI
Mix of NHS, PMI
Targeting NHS-
Private pay only
& self-pay
& self-pay
& self-pay
referred work
(PMI & self-pay)
CQC rating (% good or outstanding)
100%
83%
98%
97%
100%
% of Assura proforma rent roll
9%
4%
3%
3%
<1%
Properties in Assura's existing portfolio
-
1
-
8
1
Properties acquired
6
5
2
-
-
Source: Company accounts, Assura proforma calculations
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Assura strategy to diversify into new sectors
GP
NHS Trusts
Private
Mental health
Ireland
Initial lease
21+ years
25-30 years
25-30 years
20-30 years
25 years
length
Typical rent
OMR, 3 yearly
Indexed, 1-5 yearly
Indexed, 5 yearly
Indexed, 5 yearly
Irish CPI, 5 yearly
review basis
Tenant
Established
Direct from NHS or
Rent reimbursed
Direct from NHS
operators,
established operators
Direct from HSE
covenant
underpinned by
underpinned by
growing demand
growing demand
Need for
Growing demand
Shift of services
Growing demand
Significantly
Central program for
across NHS referred,
enhanced community
investment
and ageing estate
out of hospital
underinvested estate
PMI and self-pay
care centres
Potential for
Significant, when
Growing demand
Growing demand
Growing demand
Growing demand
developments
higher rents agreed
Potential for
Single assets
Limited, single assets
Some portfolios
Some portfolios
Limited opportunities
acquisitions
Assura's expertise and unique approach to social impact and sustainability unlocks
opportunities across all sectors to generate value for our stakeholders
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Driving rental growth prospects and enhanced WAULT
Proforma WAULT 13.0 years, increasing from 10.8 years at March 2024
Tenant covenant
Rent review basis
90
70
Mar-24
Proforma
80
60
70
50
60
40
50
%
%
40
30
30
20
20
Mar-24 Proforma
Over 20% of portfolio now reviewed to index annually
10
10
0
0
GPs & NHS
Private
Pharmacy
Other
OMR
Indexed -
Indexed - Fixed & other
providers
annual
other
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Funding for transaction
Fully funded
-
£100m consideration shares issued to Northwest on
30-day VWAP basis subject to
6-monthlock-in agreement
- £266m debt taken on & refinanced day 1
- £134m from cash/RCF
Private hospital portfolio August 2024
Financial effects - balance sheet
- Following capital recycling of assets into joint venture with USS, addition of this hospital portfolio sees proforma property value increase to £3.2bn
- Issue of consideration shares ensures LTV remains within existing LTV policy range of 40-50%
- Proforma LTV 48%
- Intention to reduce net debt to EBITDA below 9 times and LTV below 45% through capital recycling over next 18-24 months
- Disposals
- Third party capital
- Share issued marginally dilutive to NTA (0.6p reduction)
- Only minor valuation uplift required to offset this dilution
