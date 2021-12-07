Assura : We chart course to net zero carbon with Evora

We've teamed up with built environment sustainability experts EVORA Global (EVORA) to build our detailed roadmap to deliver on our net zero ambitions and wider ESG strategy.

We've commissioned EVORA to work as our partner on the next steps of our journey on ESG topics across our operations and development, investment and portfolio management activities to meet the ambitious targets set out in our SixbySix strategy, to 2026.

EVORA will work with us over the next six months on a range of services to ensure that our strategy is aligned with best practice and is structured to enable the progress of deliverables including carbon footprint baselining which will inform the development of a net zero carbon pathway, which will include guidance on offsetting and energy procurement.

In addition to our SixbySix pledges, we are also committed to meeting the World Green Buildings Council Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment by 2030, and we are playing our part in the NHS's pledge to become the world's first net zero carbon health service by 2050.

Assura's Head of Property, Simon Oborn, said: "We've set ourselves some enormously challenging targets and we know we need to surround ourselves with the leading edge of expertise and specialist knowledge if we're going to deliver on them. We're delighted to be working with Evora and look forward to seeing just how much we can challenge ourselves to 2026 and beyond as a business which wants to set the tone on the journey to net zero carbon for the NHS estate."

Associate Director, Rachael Entwistle of EVORA said: "We are delighted to have been selected by Assura to deliver these crucial elements of their ESG and net zero carbon strategy. It's great to see Assura setting ambitious net zero carbon commitments and we want to ensure that Assura are positioned to achieve tangible positive change. We are excited to dive into the detail and get a real feel for the organisation so we can achieve meaningful progress. We can't wait to see how our partnership evolves and flourishes over the coming months."

We've already launched a retrofit programme designed to move all of our existing properties to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of 'B' within the next five years, and we are working with a consortium of experts from Civic Engineering, architects Hawkins and Brown and Atelier 10 to deliver a net zero carbon design guide for net zero carbon primary care buildings.

Read more on all of our work towards net zero carbon.