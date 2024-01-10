(Alliance News) - Assura PLC on Wednesday reported an increase in annualised rent in the third quarter of financial 2024.

The Altrincham, England-based primary care property investor and developer said it had a portfolio of 612 properties across the UK and Ireland with an annualised rent roll of GBP148.6 million on December 31, up from 607 properties and an annualised rent roll of GBP141.6 million a year before.

The company added that it is currently on site with 9 developments with a remaining spend of GBP36 million over the next 18 months of a total cost of GBP91 million.

Net debt as at December 31 increased 8.2% to GBP1.21 billion from GBP1.12 billion a year prior.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Murphy said: "The need for high-quality, sustainable healthcare buildings in a community setting is unabated, and Assura remains best-placed to meet the demands of an ageing population and growing pressures on the health system at a time when one-third of the UK's current GP estate is in need of replacement."

Assura shares were 0.3% higher at 46.92 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.