(Alliance News) - Assura PLC on Monday said it started on construction for an GBP11 million National Health Service ambulance hub in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

The Warrington, England-based care property investor and developer said the 2,900-meter squared facility will be let to the East of England Ambulance Service, which will house 33 ambulances and act as a central reporting hub.

Assura said the facility will be net-carbon in operation, as it is targeting a net-zero portfolio by 2040.

Construction is set to last around 14 months, with the company expecting rent to start in the third quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Murphy said: "This GBP11 million development scheme is another step in our strategic expansion into emerging opportunities - working directly with NHS trusts to provide facilities in a community setting that help alleviate pressure on hospitals and the NHS.

"Using our net zero carbon design guide, we are aiming for the site to be net-zero carbon in operation - with all energy used at the site generated by on site renewable energy in the form of over 1,000 meters squared of photovoltaic panels."

Shares in Assura were down 0.7% at 48.62 pence each in London on Monday morning.

