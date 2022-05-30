From green shoots: we back NHS tree-planting programme

Last year, we supported the NHS Forest project by donating more than 600 trees to NHS green spaces across the country - one for every healthcare building we look after.

NHS Forest in a green space project organised by the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare working with healthcare professionals and organisations to make green spaces available to improve patients' lifestyles and help their recovery from illness or injury. The project also aims to spark projects that bring together professionals and volunteers to use new and existing woodland for art, food crops, therapeutic activities and social prescribing, and to encourage biodiversity.

Trees planted as part of the scheme sequester carbon, protect patient and team wellbeing, make hospital grounds more beautiful and provide shade in the summer.

Our donation has included trees for Archery House at Littlebrook Hospital, where the green space is used as therapeutic space for patients and is being developed to also benefit staff; Bay Tree House at Priority House, where the hospital is hoping to work with Kent Wildlife Trust to create a wild space for all to enjoy; Bradford Ambulance Station, where the trees will contribute shade to the lunch break area for staff; and the Wells Road Centre, where occupational therapy activities offered on the site include horticulture, construction skills, animal care and woodland management.

Claire Rick, our Head of Public Affairs, said: "Every year at Christmas we like to do something special on behalf of everyone working in our buildings and supporting the NHS Forest felt like a way to do something that would support health for many years to come. It's wonderful to hear where our trees have gone into the ground and the sorts of sites where they will give pleasure to patients, NHS team members and support to local wildlife way into the future."

Since 2009, more than 200 NHS sites around the UK have joined the NHS Forest network - a nationwide good practice community working to improve and increase the use of green space in healthcare for social and environmental benefit. As of 2021, the sites have also planed more than 77,000 trees.

The trees provided through our sponsorship scheme are "whips": small trees of one to two years of age and typically 80cm tall, depending on the species.

All trees are native British broadleaves, which enhance the biodiversity and the local wildlife. Recent planting have included silver birch, hornbeam, English Oak and whitebeam and more all sourced from reputable wholesalers.

Where our trees have been planed:

NHS site NHS Trust Tree Count Andover War Memorial Hospital Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 170 Archery House, Littlebrook Hospital Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust 23 Bay Tree House, Priority House Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust 24 Bradford Ambulance Station Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust 67 Camborne Redruth Community Hospital Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust 50 Chester-le-Street Community Hospital County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust 40 Hopewood Lodge Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 10 Millbrook Mental Health Hospital Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 60 Pindersfield Hospital The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust 6 St Martin's Hospital Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership 24 The Wells Road Centre Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 151

