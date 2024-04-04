Acquisition provides additional scale and expertise within drop-in mobile equipment service and protection markets

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced the acquisition of iSmash, the UK’s leading independent tech repair brand, offering express drop-in repair services for smartphones, tablets and laptops. Founded in 2013, iSmash has grown to 38 convenient retail locations with 152 employees across the UK.

The acquisition of iSmash allows Assurant to further scale and strengthen its drop-in repair leadership position. Under the iSmash and Pocket Geek Tech Repair banners, Assurant now has the strongest drop-in repair network in the UK with 68 locations staffed with highly trained and accredited tech repair specialists. This combined retail footprint is further supported by Assurant’s existing mobile capabilities, which include a local device care facility for mail-in repair.

“We are thrilled to welcome iSmash to Assurant to strengthen our position as a leading provider of mobile device solutions in the UK,” said Christian Formby, president of Assurant Europe. "By integrating iSmash’s drop-in repair services and local device care facility, we can offer our customers more convenient and faster options to get their devices fixed. This will enhance our mobile offerings and create more value for our clients and consumers.”

“We are excited to join Assurant as it shares our passion for delivering exceptional value and service to clients and customers,” said Chris Murton, CEO, iSmash. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the UK mobile industry and create lasting value for customers in need of fast, reliable, convenient, drop-in repair services.”

iSmash will continue to operate as iSmash under the Assurant Global Connected Living line of business.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products.

Learn more at assurant.com.

About iSmash

Launched in 2013 by entrepreneur Julian Shovlin, iSmash is the UK’s leading high street tech repair provider, experts in the express repair of smartphones, tablets, and computers. Established to fill the gap in the market for a trusted device repair solution across the UK, iSmash has quickly expanded to 38 drop-in service centres across the UK – including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Glasgow. iSmash is on a mission to provide a trusted and convenient solution to the nation’s device repair problem. With over 1.6 million customers to date, iSmash has established itself as the leader in the tech repair market in the UK.

# # #

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404506519/en/