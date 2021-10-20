Assurant : Appoints Sanida Bratt Senior Vice President of Emerging Solutions for Connected Living

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced the appointment of Sanida Bratt as senior vice president of Emerging Solutions for its Connected Living business. Bratt will report directly to Biju Nair, president, Global Connected Living.

Bratt brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial and corporate experience in product management, product strategy and product marketing, including product P&L management across global programs. She will focus on execution of new products and services that will differentiate and grow Assurant’s portfolio of solutions for both enterprise and consumer segments and leverage her product marketing expertise to enhance the articulation of Assurant’s unique value propositions.

“Sanida brings a wealth of experience defining and bringing to market innovative products that enhance customer experiences and improve environmental outcomes,” said Biju Nair, president of Global Connected Living at Assurant. “She will be a valuable asset to our business as we continue to bring new solutions to our clients that create opportunities for increased revenue and customer loyalty.”

Bratt previously held similar roles at leading companies in the wireless domain including Motorola Solutions and NAVTEQ (later acquired by Nokia), where she successfully created integrated solutions portfolios for vertical markets. Bratt also served as senior vice president of product innovation at HYLA Mobile, which Assurant acquired in 2020, where she focused on digital transformation through analytics and machine learning. She also has served as vice president of product management at Synchronoss and was co-founder of Sapience Knowledge Systems, a VC-backed mobile analytics company driving mobile usage optimization. Connected World Magazine recognized Bratt on its top Women of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) list in 2014.

“I’m excited to reunite with Biju Nair and join an organization with a remarkable track record of delivering innovative solutions that focus on the customer experience,” said Bratt. “I’m looking forward to leveraging Assurant’s consumer insights and digital technologies to give clients even more value and competitive advantages.”

