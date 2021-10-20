Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Assurant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant : Appoints Sanida Bratt Senior Vice President of Emerging Solutions for Connected Living

10/20/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced the appointment of Sanida Bratt as senior vice president of Emerging Solutions for its Connected Living business. Bratt will report directly to Biju Nair, president, Global Connected Living.

Bratt brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial and corporate experience in product management, product strategy and product marketing, including product P&L management across global programs. She will focus on execution of new products and services that will differentiate and grow Assurant’s portfolio of solutions for both enterprise and consumer segments and leverage her product marketing expertise to enhance the articulation of Assurant’s unique value propositions.

“Sanida brings a wealth of experience defining and bringing to market innovative products that enhance customer experiences and improve environmental outcomes,” said Biju Nair, president of Global Connected Living at Assurant. “She will be a valuable asset to our business as we continue to bring new solutions to our clients that create opportunities for increased revenue and customer loyalty.”

Bratt previously held similar roles at leading companies in the wireless domain including Motorola Solutions and NAVTEQ (later acquired by Nokia), where she successfully created integrated solutions portfolios for vertical markets. Bratt also served as senior vice president of product innovation at HYLA Mobile, which Assurant acquired in 2020, where she focused on digital transformation through analytics and machine learning. She also has served as vice president of product management at Synchronoss and was co-founder of Sapience Knowledge Systems, a VC-backed mobile analytics company driving mobile usage optimization. Connected World Magazine recognized Bratt on its top Women of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) list in 2014.

“I’m excited to reunite with Biju Nair and join an organization with a remarkable track record of delivering innovative solutions that focus on the customer experience,” said Bratt. “I’m looking forward to leveraging Assurant’s consumer insights and digital technologies to give clients even more value and competitive advantages.”

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ASSURANT, INC.
09:33aASSURANT : Appoints Sanida Bratt Senior Vice President of Emerging Solutions for Connected..
BU
07:31aASSURANT : Announces Future Management Committee Responsible for Driving Business Growth a..
BU
10/15ASSURANT : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Assurant to $184 From $190, Maintains Ov..
MT
10/14ASSURANT : Piper Sandler Starts Assurant at Overweight with $200 Price Target
MT
10/12ASSURANT : Unveils 360-Degree Omnichannel Sales Optimization Suite of Offerings for ...
PU
10/07ASSURANT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04ASSURANT : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
09/28ASSURANT : COO Gene Mergelmeyer to Retire, Will be Succeeded by Keith Meier
MT
09/28ASSURANT : Announces Chief Operating Officer Retirement and Leadership Appointments to Acc..
PU
09/28ASSURANT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSURANT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 005 M - -
Net income 2021 582 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 9 611 M 9 611 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 850
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 163,41 $
Average target price 190,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan B. Colberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Warner Demmings President
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.19.96%9 611
ALLIANZ SE-0.81%94 637
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.38.30%83 421
CHUBB LIMITED18.37%81 927
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.03%63 190
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED114.19%40 433