Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 6, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

“We’re proud to be included in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings. “We are leveraging the power of our people and collective commitment as a purpose-driven organization to build a more sustainable business for all of our stakeholders.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

KPI Research: The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA.

Public Survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies' CSR reputation. 17,000 US residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company's CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental and governance.

In the final step, an overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed. The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

More information about Assurant’s commitment to operating responsibly can be found in its 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters’ insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Assurant.

