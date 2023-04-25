Advanced search
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50:52 2023-04-25 am EDT
116.53 USD   -0.58%
10:25aAssurant Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023 List
BU
04/20Assurant Partners with CNH Industrial Capital, the Captive Finance Company of CNH Industrial, to Provide Equipment Protection and Insurance Products through their Dealer Network
BU
04/20Assurant, Inc. Partners with CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd to Provide Equipment Protection and Insurance Products through their Dealer Network
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023 List

04/25/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, has been named to the Forbes list of the Best Employers for Diversity for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2023 awards list was announced on April 25, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on a survey of approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on three criteria:

  • Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ and General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than those in non-minority groups.
  • Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out, either positively or negatively, regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.
  • KPIs: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices, such as the presence of resource groups within the company, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion remains a strategic priority, not only because it is core to our values but also because we have seen it drive better business outcomes,” said Francesca Luthi, chief administrative officer, Assurant. “We strive to continuously improve and strengthen the communities in which we operate. Our recognition as one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 2023 is an important recognition of our commitment and progress.”

“Our employees and culture are the foundation of our success,” said Alecia Bailey, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, Assurant. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to our diverse workforce and our continued efforts to attract and retain diverse employees across the globe.”

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 577 M - -
Net income 2023 570 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 6 202 M 6 202 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 117,20 $
Average target price 155,40 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Warner Demmings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Roland Meier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.-6.29%6 202
ALLIANZ SE11.37%99 069
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES8.76%88 689
CHUBB LIMITED-9.08%83 066
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.06%71 877
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-14.74%25 655
