Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Assurant, Inc.    AIZ

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant : Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 01:55pm EST

Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.03 to $0.66 per Common Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of $0.03 to $0.66 per share of common stock.

“The superior cash flow generation of our lifestyle and housing portfolio provides us with ongoing financial flexibility to invest in the growth of our business while returning significant capital to shareholders,” said Alan Colberg, president and CEO, Assurant. “Today’s announcement represents the 16th consecutive year of common stock dividend increases since our 2004 initial public offering.”

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Dividend information for Assurant’s common and preferred stock is as follows:

Common - The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2020.

Preferred - The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASSURANT, INC.
01:55pASSURANT : Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 5%
BU
11/10ASSURANT : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation 2020
PU
11/05ASSURANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/03ASSURANT : Q3 2020 Financial Earnings Transcript 2020
PU
11/02ASSURANT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02ASSURANT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/02ASSURANT : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/28ASSURANT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/28ASSURANT : Further Aligns Strategic Focus on Market-Leading Lifestyle and Housin..
BU
10/28ASSURANT : Acquires Mobile Device Trade-In Innovator HYLA Mobile
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 838 M - -
Net income 2020 422 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 7 883 M 7 883 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 149,75 $
Last Close Price 134,16 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan B. Colberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Gene E. Mergelmeyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.0.55%7 883
ALLIANZ SE-14.84%93 622
CHUBB LIMITED-5.58%68 375
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.66%57 064
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-16.09%55 611
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-26.16%16 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group