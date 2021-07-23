Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Assurant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 per Common Share

07/23/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 21, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2021.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ASSURANT, INC.
04:16pASSURANT : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 per Common Sh..
BU
08:40aASSURANT : William Blair Starts Assurant at Outperform
MT
07/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Assurant Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
07/14CPR BY ASSURANT : Joins Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program
BU
07/13ASSURANT : Announces Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Innovation across Con..
PU
07/13ASSURANT : Announces Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Innovation across Con..
BU
07/13Assurant, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
07/06ASSURANT : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/06ASSURANT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06Assurant, Inc. Finalizes Its 2021 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 794 M - -
Net income 2021 599 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 9 231 M 9 231 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 13 850
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 152,41 $
Average target price 190,80 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan B. Colberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Warner Demmings President
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.11.89%9 602
ALLIANZ SE4.06%105 632
CHUBB LIMITED8.66%72 980
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.21.70%71 042
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.01%60 961
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED46.69%26 799