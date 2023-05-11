Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Assurant, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
129.32 USD   +0.09%
04:21pAssurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 per Common Share
BU
05/10Assurant : Q1 for Q1 2023 Investor Presentation 2023
PU
05/04ASSURANT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 per Common Share

05/11/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 20, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2023.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory restrictions and other considerations.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

###


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ASSURANT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 671 M - -
Net income 2023 561 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 6 868 M 6 868 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 129,21 $
Average target price 159,20 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Warner Demmings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Roland Meier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.3.32%6 868
ALLIANZ SE5.70%93 609
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES8.40%89 307
CHUBB LIMITED-9.13%83 030
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.55%70 675
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-8.62%27 492
