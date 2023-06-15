Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Assurant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIZ   US04621X1081

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
128.75 USD   -0.28%
04:19pAssurant Continues Commitment to Sustainable Future
BU
06/13Piper Sandler Upgrades Assurant to Overweight From Neutral, Price Target is $144
MT
06/07Study : Connected device usage increases in 2022 while consumers look ahead with caution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assurant Continues Commitment to Sustainable Future

06/15/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 Sustainability Report Focuses on Talent, Products and Climate

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today published its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report reaffirms its dedication to building a more sustainable future, further reducing its environmental impact, and making meaningful, positive social contributions.

“Assurant recognizes that sustainability is not a trend; it’s a competitive advantage that creates long-term business value,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “As we build a more sustainable business for all of our stakeholders, we continue to ensure that our actions today consider the impacts of tomorrow. The progress detailed in our report shows that we are focused on building a more sustainable future together with our employees, clients, customers, and suppliers.”

Assurant’s 2023 Sustainability Report reaffirms the company’s 2020-2025 environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategic focus areas:

  • Talent: We aspire to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture to drive innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders;
  • Products: We aspire to help customers thrive in the Connected World; and
  • Climate: We aspire to operate in ways that minimize our carbon footprint and align our commitments to enhance climate action and environmental performance.

The 2023 report also outlines recent actions that demonstrate Assurant’s commitment and continued maturity in key areas. Highlights include:

  • Refreshed key tenets of our culture to foster a greater understanding of our renewed purpose
  • Focused on all aspects of wellbeing, including mental health, with access to tools and programs at no cost to all global employees
  • Achieved our 2025 supplier diversity target two years ahead of schedule
  • Increased the diversity of our Board, which is now 62 percent diverse (including both gender and race/ethnicity)
  • Increased global gender diversity overall
  • Established three new Employee Resource Groups (ERG), Veterans@Assurant, Mosaic@Assurant, and Pride@Assurant, while growing our first ERG, Women@Assurant
  • Expanded coverage for electric vehicle protection products
  • Repurposed 22M mobile devices, globally
  • Introduced healthcare plan changes to better meet the needs of our diverse workforce

To foster continued ESG disclosure transparency, the report includes our updated annual Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) indices.

The Assurant 2023 Sustainability Report and additional information about Assurant’s strategic ESG initiatives is available online at www.assurant.com/our-story/sustainability.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

###


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ASSURANT, INC.
04:19pAssurant Continues Commitment to Sustainable Future
BU
06/13Piper Sandler Upgrades Assurant to Overweight From Neutral, Price Target is $144
MT
06/07Study : Connected device usage increases in 2022 while consumers look ahead with caution
BU
05/30$865 million returned to U.S. consumers through trade-in programs in Q1 2023
BU
05/26ASSURANT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16Assurant Ceo Signs Disability : IN Letter on Disability Inclusion
BU
05/12ASSURANT, INC. : SEC Filing 4K
CO
05/12ASSURANT, INC. : SEC Filing 4K
CO
05/12ASSURANT, INC. : SEC Filing 4K
CO
05/12ASSURANT, INC. : SEC Filing 4K
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSURANT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 671 M - -
Net income 2023 561 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 6 862 M 6 862 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 129,11 $
Average target price 159,20 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Warner Demmings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Steven Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Keith Roland Meier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.4.21%6 862
ALLIANZ SE4.41%90 673
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES7.19%88 110
CHUBB LIMITED-14.40%75 205
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.59%70 098
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-4.36%28 774
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer