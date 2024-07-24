Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases, today announced it has donated $175,000 to Move For Hunger, a non-profit that assists individuals and families across North America who are food insecure.

In May, Assurant held its annual global internal fundraising challenge dubbed “Moving to Fight Hunger” – donating one dollar for every mile of exercise an employee completed during the month. The “Moving to Fight Hunger” challenge was hosted by The Assurant Foundation – the company’s charitable giving function, that strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion, and prepare leaders of the future.

“Collaborating with charitable partners like Move For Hunger brings a tremendous sense of pride to our employees who participated in 21 countries across the world,” said Ryan Lumsden, President of Assurant Renters Solutions. “We set an internal record this year, moving over 225,000 miles to help fight food insecurity, and I couldn’t be more Assurant Proud to present Adam and his team at Move for Hunger with the resources they require to support communities in need.”

Move For Hunger partners with moving companies to reduce food waste during the moving process, ensuring the food goes to local food banks instead of in the dumpster. Assurant has helped Move For Hunger expand its programs with property management companies to ensure less food goes to waste and more ends up in the hands of those who need it most. In its 15 years, Move For Hunger has provided more than 40 million meals to those struggling with food insecurity.

“Assurant and their property management clients have been incredible partners in our fight against food insecurity,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director/Founder of Move For Hunger. “Together, we have a shared mission to make this world a better place, and the Move to Fight Hunger campaign is one way we can help the 44 million Americans and 7 million Canadians facing hunger every day.”

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com.

About Move for Hunger

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes transportation resources to deliver surplus food to communities in need. In addition to its food recovery programs, Move For Hunger creates a number of fun and engaging team building events for companies large and small across North America. To date, they have provided more than 40 million meals to families in need. For more information, or to find out how you can get involved with the cause, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

