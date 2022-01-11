Assurant : Earns Prestigious ‘Center of Excellence' Recognition from BenchmarkPortal

Log in
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 - Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases, today announced that it has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

"We are honored to receive the Center of Excellence certification again this year," remarked Andy Loveland, vice president of Global Housing Customer Care. "Homeowners have faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, and we have continued to evolve to meet those challenges through our investment in digital offerings for our customers, and innovative tools and technologies to improve our call agent experience. As a result, our customer care centers have consistently delivered positive experiences for our customers. We are extremely proud of our team members and their unwavering dedication to Assurant's customers and ensuring a great experience."

Contact Centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on best-practice metrics drawn from the world's largest database of objective and quantitative data that is audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal.

The certification process is management's best path to world-class performance. Contact Centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on their performance on key performance metrics, compared with industry averages drawn from the world's largest and most respected database. A contact center that has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal has met and/or surpassed rigorous standards set forth by BenchmarkPortal. Key performance indicators are measured through an audit and verification process, where data is compared to that from other peer organizations.

"We certified Assurant's customer care operations as a Center of Excellence after evaluating the company's effectiveness and efficiency in interacting with their customers," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal. "We applaud their commitment to superior customer service."

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting, and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications.

About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

Media Contacts:
Andrew DeChellis
(305) 253-2244 x 4035083
Andrew.dechellis@assurant.com

