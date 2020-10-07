Assurant : Global Automotive Launches Enhanced Version of Virtual Learning Platform,...

50 new training modules with regular updates make it 'a streaming service for automotive professionals.'

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020- Assurant, Inc.(NYSE: AIZ), a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases like automobiles has continued to expand its content library by adding 50 new 'soft skill' modules to the Assurant Virtual Learning Platform- an on-demand eLearning platform.

'During these unprecedented times, we wanted to honor our promise to provide dealers with customizable and innovative solutions that will help them continue to improve their team operations and grow their business,' said Assurant Global Automotive Senior Vice President of Global Transformation, Martin Jenns.

The Assurant Virtual Learning Platform now provides F&I employees access to not only 39 proprietary F&I training modules, but also licensed content, featuring 50 applicable skill training modules to develop automotive employees including Time Management, Establishing Credibility, Persuasive Communication Techniques, Conflict Management and more. These new on-demand modules will further enhance the user skill set and training they receive either through the Assurant Learning Platform, or in the classroom at our Assurant training locations in Chicago or Houston.

'While so many are navigating through new working environments, we are thrilled to offer a remote training option that is cohesive and comprises multiple on-demand modules for fundamental skill development that mirror our in-person training,' said Dave Worrall, Assurant Global Automotive Senior Director of Global Training and Development. 'The Assurant Virtual Learning Platform will consistently be updated with fresh content for users to continue skill building.'

With the addition of the new 'soft skill' modules, F&I employees now have access to 89 training courses. Combined with Virtual Coach - a video-based role-playing feature allowing for individualized feedback and scoring - the Assurant Virtual Learning platform delivers the most robust training program in the industry.

About Assurant Global Automotive

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global solutions provider in the automobile industry for manufacturers, large group and independent dealers, agents, third-party administrators, financial institutions, insurance providers, and vehicle technology companies. Assurant Global Automotive helps drivers protect their vehicles and avoid costly repair. With over 50 years of industry experience, Assurant is trusted by and works with nine of the top ten global automotive manufacturers serving over 48 million consumers in 17 countries. Providing innovative solutions like vehicle service contracts, performance management and training, participation options, ancillary products, guaranteed asset protection, and more, Assurant Global Automotive helps clients grow and thrive.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

Media Contact:

Andrew DeChellis

Andrew.dechellis@assurant.com